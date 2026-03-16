Bracket Challenge: Fill Out Your Bracket and Compete Against Our Experts

The NCAA Tournament is finally here and the No. 2 ranked Arizona Wildcats have officially punched their ticket to the dance as the No. 1 seed for the first time since 2022. Hopefully for many fans of the Wildcats, fortune favors them as last time they were the 1 seed, they were knocked out in the Sweet 16.

Arizona has claimed the 1 seed in the west region after an incredible season that saw then go 32-2 with both the regular season Big 12 title and the tournament championship that was won by defeating the Houston Cougars in a classic game.

The writers at SI have filled out their brackets and showed who they think will win it all, now it is time for the fans to do the same and compete against them to prove that they know just as much as the experts do.

Why should you join the bracket challenge?

Mar 14, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) cuts the net following a win over the Houston Cougars during the men's Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

March Madness is a special time of year in the world of college sports, very much due to the unpredictability of it all. Top-seeded teams could fall to others that barely managed to squeak in if they gained just the right amount of momentum at that time.

The exact same goes for you, the reader. If you picked the right amount of teams to advance to the next round or to the finals more than us, then you have officially showcased your knowledge of college hoops is on par with us.

Even if one has not followed the world of college basketball for some time and teams were picked simply off of names or team colors, you still have a great opportunity of besting us in our bracket picks. As it was stated, sometimes March Madness is all about luck and gaining momentum at just the right time.

Meet the writers

Mar 14, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) drives to the hoop past Houston Cougars forward Chase McCarty (24) and guard Kingston Flemings (4) during the first half during the men's Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Over at Arizona Wildcats on SI, we have a team of diligent writers who love college sports and have a passion for reporting and staying up to date on teams for your reading pleasure. Let's take a moment to meet the team you will be competing against in this bracket challenge.

Nathaniel Martinez-A passionate sports fan since a young kid, Martinez has followed athletics since the day he flipped on the TV on an early Sunday morning and sat there, mesmerized at the football games being broadcast. Football, basketball, baseball, whatever it is, you can be sure that he is tuned in. Martinez is currently pursuing a Media and Mass Communications Studies degree with ASU, but he has vast experience, both with SI, AllSportsTucson.com and the Aztec Press.

Mar 13, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) collides with Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Justin Backer-Another dedicated sports fan, Backer follows and reports on sports at any opportunity he can get. A hard worker and Backer writes for multiple On SI sites, including the Arizona Wildcats. He brings with him a ton of experience from FAU and his time with multiple sports reporting sites.

Travis Tyler-A graduate of both Michigan State University and SMU, has an abundance of knowledge when it comes to all things sports. An experienced writer, podcaster, and videographer, Tyler has dedicated his time to becoming the intelligent reporter for SI that he is today.

Caleb Meadows-Meadows has covered all kinds of sports topics, from the UNC Tarheels to the WWE. During his time in Oklahoma, where he earned a degree in sports communications with Oklahoma State, he also covered local sports in that area.

Now that youve met the experts, its time for you compete against them in our bracket challenge. Just click the link to find where to go and start filling it out.