RJ Godfrey's season debut with the Arizona Wildcats will have to wait at least another day, and maybe many more.

The NCAA is refusing to certify Godfrey as eligible, per Jason Scheer of Wildcat Authority, despite a Pima County judge granting Godfrey a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction on Tuesday.

Godfrey will not suit up for Arizona on Wednesday night against the No. 3 UConn Huskies.

Why the NCAA is refusing to clear RJ Godfrey

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts against the Michigan Wolverines in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per Scheer, the NCAA says Godfrey is not eligible for relief because he remains a party in another case, Godfrey vs. NCAA, where he is listed as the main plaintiff.

Godfrey initially received a TRO in the Georgia lawsuit - which led to him committing to Arizona in the first place - but after the NCAA was granted a stay request and oral hearings weren't scheduled until mid-January, Godfrey and 15 other plaintiffs withdrew from the suit and pursued other avenues toward eligibility.

One of those plaintiffs, Gonzaga forward Chauncey Wiggins, took his case to Spokane County and was given a TRO and injunction last week. He's now played in two consecutive games for Gonzaga.

The Georgia lawsuit is still pending.

Godfrey took a unique approach, opting to file a lawsuit against the Arizona Board of Regents for breach of contract - arguing that since the NCAA says schools determine eligibility, not the NCAA themselves, that the school was at fault.

Pima County judge Jeffrey Bergin issued the TRO and injunction on Tuesday, which ordered the Board of Regents and the NCAA to certify Godfrey's eligibility. The Board of Regents did so immediately, but the NCAA refused to do so, and even threatened the university in a letter - saying if the school "permits Godfrey to compete, it does so at its own risk."

Godfrey's attorneys are expected to ask judge Bergin to hold the NCAA in contempt of court for failing to comply with this order.

What RJ Godfrey's absence means for Arizona against UConn

Nov 13, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) goes up for a shot against Auburn Tigers forward Thomas Dowd (5) during the first half at Neville Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona could have really used Godfrey in this matchup against a big, physical UConn frontcourt led by Seton Hall transfer Najai Hines and Stanford transfer Oskar Giltay.

The Wildcats are looking for a marquee home win against a top three team in the country, and will have to do so without the 6'7 forward, who is a prolific rebounder, rugged presence defensively, and highly efficient scorer on the interior.

Godfrey's presence allows Ivan Kharchenkov to play his more natural small forward position, while taking pressure off center Mo Krivas on the interior.

Now the Wildcats will rely on Kharchenkov at the four, as well as freshman Maksim Brnovic and transfers Ugnius Jarusevicius and Evan Otten, to help fill the void against the Huskies.

The game tips at 7:15 PM MST on Wednesday and will be broadcast on FS1.