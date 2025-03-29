Big 12 has best 2025 NCAA Tournament winning percentage
The SEC placed a record 14 teams in the 2025 NCAA Tournament — including two No. 1 seeds — so it stands to reason they would have the most teams of any conference in the Elite Eight.
And they do. Four SEC teams remain in March Madness: Auburn, Florida, Tennessee and Alabama.
Auburn (No. 2), Florida (No. 4), Tennessee (No. 5) and Alabama (No. 6) all finished in the top six of the final NCAA NET Rankings of the season. All four are legitimate national championship contenders.
Big 12 has best winning percentage
Despite having nine teams in the top 51 of the NET, the Big 12 only placed seven teams in the NCAA Tournament. West Virginia (19-13) was arguably the biggest snub by the selection committee. But the Big 12 is still kicking with two teams in the Elite Eight — No. 1 seed Houston and No. 3 seed Texas Tech.
At 12-5, the BIg 12 has the best winning percentage (70.6%) of any conference in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The addition of Arizona helped as the Wildcats advanced to the Sweet 16 in their first season in the Big 12.
The remaining two Elite Eight teams are from the ACC (No. 1 seed Duke) and Big Ten (No. 2 seed Michigan State).
The Big Ten has largely had a disappointing tournament. After placing eight teams in the field of 68, the Spartans are the only squad left. No. 3 seed Wisconsin and No. 6 seed Illinois were both upset in the second round — two teams many experts predicted would get to the Sweet 16.
The Big Ten hasn't won a men's basketball national championship in 25 years, and it looks like it will be 26 after this season.
Here are the conference records after the Sweet 16 round of the 2025 NCAA men's basketball tournament:
SEC record - 19-10
Big Ten record - 13-7
Big 12 record - 12-5
Big East record - 4-5
ACC record - 4-3
Mountain West record - 2-4
WCC record - 2-2