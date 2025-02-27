Caleb Love sparks Arizona to second-half lead over Utah: Live Big 12 basketball updates
The Arizona Wildcats (18-9, 12-4) are trying to hold onto second place in the Big 12, which would give them a big advantage entering the Big 12 Tournament.
To do that, the Wildcats are going to have win some games, starting with Wednesday night vs. Utah.
Tommy Lloyd's team is off to a good start: the Wildcats lead Utah 75-57 in the second half behind 23 points from fifth-year shooting guard Caleb Love.
Utah (15-12, 7-9) is playing its first game under interim head coach Josh Eilert, who took over after head coach Craig Smith was fired on Monday after nearly four seasons with the Utes.
Second half updates
Arizona 75, Utah 57, 4:45 to play: The Wildcats have dominated the second half against an overmatched Utah team.
Arizona 65, Utah 41, 10:51 to play: Caleb Love is 6-of-10 from the 3-point line and has 23 points and 5 assists. The Wildcats are playing suffocating defense, holding Utah to 33.3% shooting from the field.
Arizona 55, Utah 34, 15:44 to play: The Wildcats are pounding the boards, led by Henri Veesaar (6 rebounds) and Tobe Awaka (6 rebounds). Veesaar has the play of the game so far with a ridiculous tip dunk.
First half stats: Arizona 46, Utah 32
Love leads all scorers with 17 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the 3-point line. Tobe Awaka has 8 points and 4 rebounds, and freshman Carter Bryant has 7 points, 5 rebounds and 2 blocks off the bench.
Arizona is outrebounding Utah 21-18 and has just 2 turnovers. The Wildcats have struggled with turnovers all season and are coming off a 96-95 loss to BYU where they turned it over 14 times — leading to 22 BYU points.
Arizona's defense has been the biggest factor through the first 20 minutes: the Wildcats have forced 9 turnovers, which has led to 17 points. They're flying around on the defensive end and getting a ton of deflections, which has led to several runouts. The Wildcats have 8 steals — one by every player who has entered the game.
Sophomore forward Keanu Dawes leads Utah with 11 points and 5 rebounds off the bench. Leading scorer Gabe Madsen has just 6 points.