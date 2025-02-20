Tennessee transfer making big impact for Arizona
The Arizona Wildcats (18-8, 12-3) are one of the best — and most physical — college basketball teams in the country, and Tobe Awaka is a big reason why.
Awaka, who transferred from Tennessee in the offseason, is averaging 8.1 points and 7.9 rebounds for the No. 19 Wildcats. At 6-foot-8 and 250 pounds, Awaka is a force in the paint. He's tough to box out and thrives going out of his area to snag rebounds. He's fourth in the Big 12 in offensive rebounds per game at 2.96.
But Awaka's stats don't tell the whole story.
He's a versatile defender who can guard four positions and his physical style of play takes a toll on the opposition over the course of the game. That was on full display in Monday's road win over Baylor as Awaka racked up 14 points and 12 rebounds in 32 minutes.
Awaka getting national buzz
On Thursday ESPN's Jeff Borzello released his list of the college basketball transfers who have made the biggest impact this season — and Awaka made the cut as an "under-the-radar addition."
"Tommy Lloyd needed to address toughness and defense on the interior after Oumar Ballo left, and a Tennessee transfer is a great starting point," Borzello wrote. "Awaka has started 25 games for the Wildcats, averaging 8.1 points and 7.9 rebounds, shooting better than 61% from the field. He played the best basketball of his career over the past month."
Awaka has been one of the best bigs in the Big 12 this season, but he has really emerged over the past 10 games. Awaka is averaging 9.3 rebounds and 8.9 points over that stretch, highlighted by a 17-point, 12-rebound performance in Arizona's upset of Iowa State on Jan. 27.
"You know what’s funny? A lot of times (on) rebounds guys are getting knocked down and you know who’s knocking them down? It's Tobe,” Lloyd said about Awaka after the Iowa State game. "The dude's a beast."
A three-star recruit out of Cardinal Hayes High School in New York, Awaka played his first two seasons for Rick Barnes at Tennessee. He wasn't heavily recruited, with only a handful of high-major offers.
As a sophomore at Tennessee last season, Awaka averaged 5.1 points and 4.6 rebounds in 13.1 minutes off the bench. He was an afterthought in On3's transfer portal rankings, coming in at No. 33 in their power forward rankings.
Awaka, who recently turned 21, is the latest in a long line of big men to flourish under Tommy Lloyd. And Lloyd knows how important his unsung "dirty work" is to Arizona's success.
"What he does is not an easy job," Lloyd said. "Going and getting balls against other big guys that are trying to block you out, that’s tough living."