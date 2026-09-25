How to watch Arizona basketball's Red-Blue Showcase

Tommy Lloyd finally broke through with the Arizona Wildcats last year, leading this program to its first Final Four appearance in 25 years, after his first few seasons resulted in early NCAA Tournament exits.

Now the pressure is turned up even more in Tucson, with expectations of a national championship or at least another Final Four run. Lloyd has a roster more than capable of competing for a title, having brought back two key pieces in Mo Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov, along with elite freshman Caleb Holt and transfer stars RJ Godfrey (Clemson), Derek Dixon (North Carolina) and JJ Mandaquit (Washington).

While the fans have already had an opportunity to see this team during the program's foreign tour to Lithuania this summer, a fuller picture of the squad will be on display this Saturday, Sep. 26, at the program's annual Red-Blue Showcase.

What to expect

Mar 25, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Red-Blue Showcase is a welcoming party for the 2026-27 season. It serves as a chance for fans to see the team in action in a scrimmage setting, while also introducing the new players and letting them participate in activities, like a three point shootout and slam dunk contest.

The showcase is also a critical recruiting weekend for coach Lloyd, with a trio of talented 2027 recruits planning to be on campus in 5-star guard Adan Diggs, 5-star center Darius Wabbington, and 4-star forward Kamsi Awaka. A raucous crowd, a few celebrity cameos, and an exciting scrimmage could secure the future of Arizona basketball if it helps persuade this talented crop of high schoolers to take their talent to Tucson in 2027-28.

Additionally, the scrimmage is a real opportunity for players who have flown under the radar - either as newcomers or guys who haven't played much - to turn some heads, get fan support and hype ahead of the season.

Fans know Holt is going to be awesome this year, but could his fellow freshman teammate, Cameron Holmes, start to generate more buzz? Arizona has a ton of great depth in the frontcourt; who will separate themselves in front of the home crowd on Saturday - Ugnius Jarusevicius? Evan Otten? Redshirt Mabil Mawut?

The doors will open to the McKale Center at 1:00 PM, but for fans not planning to attend here is a look at how to watch the event on Saturday afternoon:

How to watch Arizona's Red-Blue Showcase

Date: Saturday, Sep. 26

Game time: 2:30 PM MT

Where: McKale Center (Tucson, AZ)

How to listen: Wildcats Radio 1290 AM

How to watch: ESPN+