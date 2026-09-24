Steve Alford's Nevada Retirement Announcement is a Quiet College Basketball History Pivot Point

Before he was any team’s coach, Steve Alford was a college basketball superstar.

In four seasons with Indiana, Alford played in 125 games and started 120. His 2,438 career points rank sixth on the Big Ten’s all-time scoring list to this day. He was an All-American twice and a national champion in 1987; in short, under coach Bob Knight, he made history.

On Thursday, Alford announced that he would retire from his current post—coaching Nevada—at the end of the 2026-27 season.

“I feel like this is the right time to step away from the bench,” he said.

With that, after four decades, Alford subtly shifted the arc of college hoops history once again.

First, a look back at Alford’s coaching career

Bowing out of the NBA with little ceremony (he played four years with the Mavericks and Warriors), Alford accepted the head coaching job at Division III Manchester before the 1992 season. In 1995, he led Manchester to the final of the Division III national tournament, accepting Southwest Missouri State’s job afterward.

In 1999—in his first Division I tournament appearance—he took the Bears to the Sweet 16 with upsets of Wisconsin and Tennessee. That bought him an eight-year tenure with Iowa, where he won 258 games but never quite capitalized on the in-season promise his teams showed (and incurred the program’s most painful loss, to Northwestern State in 2006).

Downshifting to the Mountain West, Alford won nearly 75% of his games with New Mexico from 2008 to `13. Despite ample time in the Top 25, he couldn’t reach the NCAA tournament’s second weekend. At UCLA, he coached his only All-American (guard Lonzo Ball in 2017), reached three Sweet 16’s, and lost his job midseason in 2019. Since 2020, Alford has coached the Wolf Pack, which he has taken to two NCAA tournaments.

All told, Alford is 36th all-time in wins and 67th all-time in losses by College Basketball Reference’s measurements. He is also one of just five coaches ever to take five different programs to the Big Dance, along with Lon Kruger, Fran McCaffery, Rick Pitino and Tubby Smith.

What does Alford’s impending departure represent? The end of an era

At 62, Alford is old but not that old by coaching standards. However, he is old enough to have starred under Knight, whose influence is beginning to recede from college basketball three years after his death.

Consider: Mike Krzyzewski, who played under Knight at Army, has been retired for five years. Alford is about to leave. Ex-Florida Atlantic and Michigan coach Dusty May, a student manager in Knight’s final years, is now with the Mavericks. Stragglers from the Knight ecosystem include Ole Miss’s Chris Beard (who only worked under Knight at Texas Tech) and Mississippi Valley State’s Mike Davis (who went 1-31 in his last full season and is four years older than Alford).

Not all of these coaches represent the Knight personality cocktail—it is both difficult and comical to imagine the outwardly mild-mannered May throwing a chair onto the court, for instance. Taking the macroscopic view, though, you can see the end of the line for Knight’s style in two directions. If you’re too totalitarian, you won’t survive—the United States has grown wealthier and more divorced from the feet-to-the-fire values Knight learned growing up in Orrville, Ohio, and that tide has taken college athletes with it. On the other hand, if you’re too cerebral—if you’re a coaching prodigy like Knight was, a head boss at 24—the technocratic NBA will snap you up in an instant.

If Knight’s time is passing, where does that leave Indiana?

As long as there’ve been pieces of Knight in the college game, the Hoosiers have had somewhere to point—Look at what we once were. Look at what we could be again.

Now, as they prepare to celebrate and contemplate 40 years since their team’s last national championship, Indiana fans find themselves reckoning with a world where Knight’s legend is just that—a legend. Since 2001, the Hoosiers have come nowhere close to the year-in, year-out contention they enjoyed under Knight. A surprise run to the national championship game in 2002 is the only time they’ve been past the Sweet 16, and they haven’t been to the Sweet 16 since 2016. Even in an era where a strong financial apparatus can (and often does) carry more weight than a decorated recent history, that’s not ideal. High schoolers coming up today have little concept of cavernous Assembly Hall rocking in time of success.

On the surface, Nevada’s coach retiring has little do with Indiana’s fate. But Alford—the Knight star to end all Knight stars, the last of the three two-time All-Americans Knight coached—represents something bigger than himself. He is an idea—that hard work and submission to the Hoosier way can pay off over decades—and his departure is that idea’s decline. Coaching trees, after all, are meant to grow until the roots are obscured.