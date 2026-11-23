Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats are riding high after Wednesday's beatdown of No. 4 UConn at the McKale Center, taking that momentum into a trip out west to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational.

This will be Arizona's ninth appearance in the Maui Invitational, tied with North Carolina for the most all time. Arizona has won the event three times, in 2000, 2014, and 2022, and last appeared in 2025 - beating Davidson before dropping the next two against Oklahoma and, in overtime, to West Virginia.

Arizona will play three games in Maui on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, opening up the event against former Mountain West and current Pac-12 opponent Colorado State.

Colorado State brings experienced lineup into Maui opener

Colorado State basketball player Josh Pascarelli during a game against North Dakota State at Moby Arena on Nov. 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arizona opens up the Maui Invitational against Colorado State, a member of the new-look Pac-12. The Rams are led by second-year head coach Ali Farokhmanesh, who is best known for hitting an iconic shot for No. 9 Northern Iowa in an upset win over No. 1 Kansas in the 2010 NCAA Tournament.

Colorado State is 4-1 on the year, having played all five games at home - including wins over Montana State, Idaho, Portland State, and North Dakota State and an ugly 73-58 loss to Loyola Chicago.

The Rams return four starters from last season in Carey Booth, Josh Pascarelli, Jase Butler, and Kyle Jorgensen, who are all averaging in double figures. The problem is the lack of help outside the top four, with Colorado State's 75.6 points per game ranking just 231st in the country.

Arizona enters Maui Invitational as tournament favorite

Nov 2, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Bruce Branch III (3) brings the ball up the court against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at Delta Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Maui Invitational is no longer a loaded MTE like it has been in the past, in part because teams have opted to pursue shorter, two-game events or abandon MTEs altogether, and in part because of the rise of the Player's Era Festival, which had 24 teams involved this year, all hoping to capture a championship and the $1M NIL reward.

However, this year's field isn't a disaster by any means, with five of the eight teams inside the top 55 at KenPom currently and only one - Colorado State at 101 - outside the top 100.

Arizona is in the easier bracket, with a second-round matchup coming against either the Providence Friars (4-1, KenPom 52) or the VCU Rams (3-1, KenPom: 54).

Meanwhile, the other side features two top 30 teams in the Big 12 foe BYU (No. 25) and Ole Miss (No. 27), as well as Clemson (75) and former Pac-12 rival Washington (88).

Arizona is favored to win this event and will get a nice trio of games to build on heading into December and eventually the start of the Big 12 regular season.

Below is a look at how to watch, stream, and listen to Arizona as they open up the Maui Invitational on Monday night against Colorado State:

How to watch Arizona vs. Colorado State basketball on TV and live stream

Date: Monday, Nov. 23

Game time: 9:30 PM MST

Where: Lahaina Civic Center (Maui, HI)

How to listen: Wildcats Radio 1290 AM

How to watch: ESPN2