Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats head back to Maui for the first time since 2025 and the ninth time ever, tying North Carolina for the most appearances in the history of the event.

Arizona will tip things off on Monday night against coach Ali Farokhmanesh and the Colorado State Rams, now in the new-look Pac-12.

CSU is 4-1 on the year but has played every game at home so far, including an ugly 73-58 loss to the Ramblers of Loyola Chicago.

The Wildcats will face either VCU or Providence on Tuesday in Game 2 of the event, and then one of BYU, Clemson, Ole Miss, or Washington in Game 3 on Wednesday.

RJ Godfrey's absence puts Arizona's frontcourt depth to the test

Mar 19, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Clemson Tigers forward RJ Godfrey (0) participates in a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona didn't need RJ Godfrey last week against UConn, and they are still favored to win the Maui Invitational without the 6'7 forward in the mix.

However, three games in three days will test any team's depth, and right now Arizona is running out of the starting five at an extremely high rate - which might not be sustainable in this kind of event.

Unfortunately, the latest on Godfrey isn't exactly inspiring, with Judge Jeffrey Bergin denying Godfrey's emergency motion to enforce, meaning the NCAA's declaration that Godfrey is ineligible remains in effect.

The saga is far from over, but the odds of Godfrey getting onto the floor in Maui feel quite slim at this point, which will be a major test for coach Lloyd and Arizona's frontcourt depth - namely freshman Maksim Brnovic and transfers Evan Otten and Ugnius Jarusevicius.

That trio has combined to score 17 points in 101 minutes through five games this season, but will almost certainly need to play bigger minutes this week out in Hawaii.

Arizona looks to add to its Maui Invitational history

Jan 14, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd yells toward players during the first half of the game against the Baylor Bears at McKale Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Arizona is participating in the Maui Invitational for the ninth time, which ties North Carolina for the most of any college basketball program. The Wildcats have also won the event three times: first in 2000, again in 2014, and most recently in 2022.

Their latest appearance came in 2025 when they were considered one of the favorites alongside Gonzaga - potentially setting up a long-awaited matchup between coach Lloyd and his longtime mentor, Mark Few. Instead, both programs failed to make the championship game, with Arizona beating Davidson before losing to Oklahoma and again to West Virginia in overtime.

This year's Wildcats will look to wipe away the memory of 2025, with a matchup against Colorado State followed by either VCU or Providence in Game 2. The final game will be against one of the four teams in the upper half of the bracket: Big 12 foe BYU, former Pac-12 opponent Washington, Clemson out of the ACC, or Ole Miss in the SEC.

Below is a look at the point spread, betting odds, and TV info for Arizona's Maui Invitational opener against the Colorado State Rams on Monday:

- Arizona vs. Colorado State betting odds, spread and moneyline

Spread: Arizona -16.5 (at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Arizona -2,300, Colorado State +1,100

Over/under: 158.5 points

Records against the spread: Arizona 2-3, Colorado State 0-5

Game time: 9:30 p.m. Mountain Standard Time | Monday, Nov. 23

Location: Lahaina Civic Center | Maui, Hawaii

How to watch: ESPN2

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.