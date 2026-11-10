How to watch Arizona vs. Northern Arizona basketball: Live stream, tipoff time and radio
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Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats are hosting their friends in Flagstaff, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, on Tuesday evening at the McKale Center.
Arizona is looking for win number two on the year, while Northern Arizona is still searching for their first, after losing to a pair of Mountain West schools on the road in UNLV and New Mexico to begin the campaign.
These two programs have played 130 times dating back to 1919, with Arizona boasting a 103-27 record - including 37 straight victories dating back to 1968. Last year, the Wildcats beat the Lumberjacks in Tucson, 84-49, behind Dwayne Aristode's 18 points and an efficient 12 points and seven rebounds from Mo Krivas.
Northern Arizona players to watch against the Wildcats
NAU is led by guard Chris Komin, a sophomore who averaged 7.8 points as a freshman last year but has exploded in the first two games of 2026-27, dropping 21 at New Mexico and 24 at UNLV, while shooting 46.2% (6-13) from three.
He'll likely be Caleb Holt's responsibility on Tuesday, and how the freshman guard looks defensively against Komin will be a big factor in the outcome.
NAU has also turned the ball over 34 times in two games, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Arizona's deflection-heavy defense generate 10-12 steals and plenty of fast-break opportunities.
Key storylines for Arizona against Northern Arizona
Arizona got a really nice performance from freshman Cameron Holmes on Thursday against Cal Poly, who dropped 13 points with three rebounds on 5-7 shooting. More confidence from the 6'6 wing would really help this Arizona team going forward, and he should get plenty of playing time against the Lumberjacks.
The other biggest storyline is whether or not the Wildcats will have Clemson transfer RJ Godfrey available.
Godfrey has a hearing Tuesday morning in Pima County, which could result in the 6'7 forward getting a TRO and being eligible to suit up for the Wildcats in time for Tuesday's game.
If Godfrey does suit up, his fit next to Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov will be a key thing to watch for, as well as what it does for playing time and role for Maksim Brnovic, Ugnius Jarusevicius, Evan Otten, and even Bryce James.
Below is a look at how to watch, stream, and listen to Arizona take on Northern Arizona on Tuesday in Tucson:
Arizona vs. Northern Arizona live stream, tipoff time and radio
Date: Tuesday, Nov. 10
Game time: 7:00 PM MST
Where: McKale Center (Tucson, AZ)
How to listen: Wildcats Radio 1290 AM
How to watch: ESPN+
Andy Patton is a college basketball writer with deep ties to both Gonzaga and Arizona. A Gonzaga alumnus who graduated in 2013, he has hosted the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021 and has co-hosted the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. His years covering the Bulldogs have also given him extensive familiarity with Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, who spent more than two decades on Mark Few’s staff at Gonzaga before taking over the Wildcats in 2021. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB