How to watch Arizona vs. Northern Arizona basketball: Live stream, tipoff time and radio

Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats are hosting their friends in Flagstaff, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, on Tuesday evening at the McKale Center.

Arizona is looking for win number two on the year, while Northern Arizona is still searching for their first, after losing to a pair of Mountain West schools on the road in UNLV and New Mexico to begin the campaign.

These two programs have played 130 times dating back to 1919, with Arizona boasting a 103-27 record - including 37 straight victories dating back to 1968. Last year, the Wildcats beat the Lumberjacks in Tucson, 84-49, behind Dwayne Aristode's 18 points and an efficient 12 points and seven rebounds from Mo Krivas.

Northern Arizona players to watch against the Wildcats

Nov 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Northern Arizona Lumberjacks guard Chris Komin (2) makes a three pointer during the second half of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NAU is led by guard Chris Komin, a sophomore who averaged 7.8 points as a freshman last year but has exploded in the first two games of 2026-27, dropping 21 at New Mexico and 24 at UNLV, while shooting 46.2% (6-13) from three.

He'll likely be Caleb Holt's responsibility on Tuesday, and how the freshman guard looks defensively against Komin will be a big factor in the outcome.

NAU has also turned the ball over 34 times in two games, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Arizona's deflection-heavy defense generate 10-12 steals and plenty of fast-break opportunities.

Key storylines for Arizona against Northern Arizona

Nov 5, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Cameron Holmes (2) celebrates during the first half against the Cal Poly Mustangs at McKale Center at ALKEME Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona got a really nice performance from freshman Cameron Holmes on Thursday against Cal Poly, who dropped 13 points with three rebounds on 5-7 shooting. More confidence from the 6'6 wing would really help this Arizona team going forward, and he should get plenty of playing time against the Lumberjacks.

The other biggest storyline is whether or not the Wildcats will have Clemson transfer RJ Godfrey available.

Godfrey has a hearing Tuesday morning in Pima County, which could result in the 6'7 forward getting a TRO and being eligible to suit up for the Wildcats in time for Tuesday's game.

If Godfrey does suit up, his fit next to Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov will be a key thing to watch for, as well as what it does for playing time and role for Maksim Brnovic, Ugnius Jarusevicius, Evan Otten, and even Bryce James.

Below is a look at how to watch, stream, and listen to Arizona take on Northern Arizona on Tuesday in Tucson:

Arizona vs. Northern Arizona live stream, tipoff time and radio

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 10

Game time: 7:00 PM MST

Where: McKale Center (Tucson, AZ)

How to listen: Wildcats Radio 1290 AM

How to watch: ESPN+