Just how high could Arizona’s Carter Bryant be selected in the NBA Draft?
This year, the NBA Draft has a for-sure lock at No. 1 in Duke star Cooper Flagg. The power forward has been positioned there since he was in high school for the 2025 version of the selection process.
Others expected to go in the lottery include Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey from Rutgers, VJ Edgecombe of Baylor and Derik Queen out of Maryland. Two of Flagg’s former teammates are also set to be picked early.
But what about Arizona big man Carter Bryant? Well, according to NBA.com, he is just outside the Top 14 lottery in the latest mock draft they have released.
Bryant gets tabbed as No. 16 overall to the Orlando Magic, joining a frontcourt that includes rising star Paolo Banchero, shot-blocker Wendell Carter Jr. and Franz and Moritz Wagner.
The 6-foot-8, 220-pound Bryant received a pro comparison to Marcus Morris, who has carved out a nice career in the NBA.
“Arizona’s three NCAA tournament games served as a reminder that Carter Bryant’s game and role make him highly dependent on making spot-up threes and getting transition opportunities,” the site wrote. “But he also made enough jumpers with convincing mechanics for scouts to buy his shooting long-term. And that his physical tools and athleticism, the play-finishing and defensive playmaking also appear translatable.”
Bryant would appear to fit in nicely with what Orlando tends to want from its draft picks.
Jaden Bradley, who has also placed his name in the pool of players to be selected, was not mentioned in the mock draft.
The NBA Draft takes place June 25-26 with the NBA Combine going down May 11-18. The date for players to pull out of the draft and return to college is June 15.