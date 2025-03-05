Live updates: Arizona leads Arizona State in college basketball rivalry
The Arizona Wildcats need to start stacking wins to improve their NCAA Tournament resume.
And that starts Tuesday night at home vs. rival Arizona State (13-16, 4-14).
Arizona (19-10, 13-5) is tied with Texas Tech for second place in the Big 12 with two games to play. The Wildcats are ranked No. 10 in the NCAA NET Rankings and projected to be anywhere from a No. 4 to No. 6 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
Follow our live updates below as Arizona attempts to sweep the season series from the Sun Devils:
SECOND HALF UPDATES
Arizona 67, ASU 55, 15:37 left: The Wildcats go on a 6-0 run to open up a 12-point lead. Arizona's size is starting to overwhelm the much smaller and severely depleted Sun Devils. Arizona is winning the rebounding battle 26-18 and points in the paint 34-16.
Arizona 61, ASU 55, 17:00 left: The Sun Devils are still in this game. I have no idea how.
HALFTIME STATS: ARIZONA 55, ASU 47
The good news for Arizona is they are dominating the paint and on pace to score 110 points. The bad news is they committed 10 fouls and allowed Arizona State to shoot 7-of-12 from the 3-point line.
The Sun Devils are down to just five scholarship players and can't afford to get into foul trouble. Because of that, they are allowing straight-line drives and easy buckets around the hoop. Arizona is outscoring ASU 32-14 in the paint and is shooting 56.8% from the field (21-of-37). Caleb Love leads Arizona with 13 points and Henri Veesaar and Tobe Awaka have eight apiece.
Alston Mason leads Arizona State with 15 points and Shawn Phillips Jr. has 11 points and 5 rebounds.
FIRST HALF UPDATES
Arizona 55, ASU 47, halftime: This is like a pickup game at the YMCA on the defensive end.
Jaden Bradley technical foul: Arizona's junior guard gets called for a technical foul after arguing over a no-call. The refs aren't messing around tonight.
Arizona 44, ASU 35, 4:21 left: Caleb Love has hit 3-of-5 from downtown and leads all scorers with 11 points. More importantly, Arizona has 28 points in the paint and is on track to score more than 100 points vs. a depleted ASU team.
Bobby Hurley technical foul: Arizona State's coach picks up a technical foul with 9:34 left for complaining about a missed traveling call. Arizona leads 28-21.
Adam Miller injured: Arizona State senior guard Adam Miller tried to play through a hip pointer, but only lasted 28 seconds. He will not return to the game, leaving Bobby Hurley with just five scholarship players.
Arizona cold again: The Wildcats are just 1-of-5 from downtown to start the game, which is allowing Arizona State to stay close. The Sun Devils have drilled 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. Arizona leads 19-16 with 11:56 left.
Arizona 13, ASU 10, 15:07 left: Tobe Awaka is pounding the Sun Devils in the paint in the early going. Awaka has 6 points and 2 rebounds. Trey Townsend drilled a 3-pointer for Arizona, which is a good sign.
PREGAME UPDATES
Because the Auburn-Texas A&M game is running long, the Arizona-Arizona State game has been moved from ESPN to ESPNews for the start of the game. It will switch to ESPN once the Auburn game is over.