Officials in Duke-Arizona game roasted by fans
Duke and Arizona staged a high-level college basketball performance on Thursday night in an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game in Newark, New Jersey.
Unfortunately, the officials did not rise to the occasion.
From soft, unnecessary whistles to inconsistent application of the rules, the officiating crew of Lee Cassell, Michael Greenstein and Keith Kimbell bombed in Duke's 100-93 victory over Arizona.
There were 46 fouls called in the game — 24 on Arizona and 22 on Duke. Two players fouled out and four players finished with four fouls. And the calls significantly impacted the game.
Arizona point guard Jaden Bradley picked up two soft fouls in less than nine minutes and went to the bench with 11:23 left in the first half and Arizona trailing 17-16. Duke went on a 6-0 run as soon as Bradley went to the bench.
Duke big man Khaman Maluach picked up his second foul with 11:13 left in the first half, then his replacement, Patrick Ngongba II, picked up two fouls in just over 3 minutes.
It all added up to a ton of stoppages in play, 50 total free throws and the best players not on the floor.
The most glaring error came on a missed hook-and-hold call in the second half. Ngongba II clearly pulled Arizona's Henri Veesaar to the ground, and should have been assessed a flagrant 1 technical foul. After reviewing the play, the officials left it as a common foul.
A flagrant 1 was called minutes earlier on Arizona when Bradley pulled Duke's Kom Knueppel to the floor.
Fans from both teams were not happy with the refs, and they let them have it on social media. Here's the reaction from Arizona and Duke fans to the horrendous officiating.