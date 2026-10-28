Where 9 former Arizona basketball players are playing in 2026-27

Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats, like every team in college basketball, have seen increased roster attrition in the last half-decade due to the transfer portal.

Arizona has been fortunate to benefit more than it has lost in this new era, with some of the best players in recent program history - including Jaden Bradley, Caleb Love, Keshad Johnson, Oumar Ballo, and Tobe Awaka, to name a few - coming to Tucson via the portal.

This year's roster will rely on point guard transfers Derek Dixon and JJ Mandaquit, and could get a huge boost if Clemson transfer RJ Godfrey is granted eligibility.

But there have been plenty of departures as well, including nine who are set to play Division 1 college basketball elsewhere this upcoming season:

Dylan Anderson - Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

Feb 4, 2023; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Dylan Anderson (44) makes a basket against Oregon State Beavers forward Rodrigue Andela (34) in the second half at McKale Center. | USA TODAY Sports

Anderson began his college career at Arizona as a 4-star center back in 2022-23, appearing in 15 games for the Wildcats and averaging 1.4 points in 3.6 minutes per game.

He has bounced around since then, playing 24 games for Boise State in 2024-25 and 31 games at Murray State last season, averaging 1.5 points and 1.7 rebounds.

Now he's back in his home state, playing for coach Shane Burcar at Northern Arizona, where he'll face his old team on Tuesday, Nov. 10, in Tucson.

Dwayne Aristode - Oregon Ducks

Oregon forward Dwayne Aristode passes the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Seattle University Redhawks on Oct. 15, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Thought to be the third member of Arizona's 'big 3' recruiting class in 2025, Aristode instead took a backseat to Ivan Kharchenkov for the Wildcats.

The 6'8 Dutchman averaged 3.8 points and shot 46.2% from three in 35 games last year, but instead of competing for a bigger role as a sophomore, he decided to hit the transfer portal and landed at Oregon, where he'll play for Tony Stubblefield following Dana Altman's surprise retirement.

Aristode started two of Oregon's three exhibition games and averaged 7.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 36.4% (4-11) from three.

Filip Borovicanin - Xavier Musketeers

Mar 12, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Xavier Musketeers forward Filip Borovicanin (4) drives to the basket against Connecticut Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Borovicanin is a 6'9 Serbian forward who spent two seasons at Arizona, averaging 1.9 points in 34 games, before hitting the transfer portal and landing in the Mountain West at New Mexico.

After averaging 5.9 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Lobos, Borovicanin followed coach Richard Pitino to Xavier and had a breakout senior season, posting averages of 10.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists and shooting a career-best 34.9% from three.

Now he's the lead plaintiff in the Borovicanin vs. NCAA lawsuit in Ohio and is currently eligible after the stay request was reversed by the Ohio Supreme Court two weeks ago. He played in Xavier's final two exhibition games and put up eight points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists in 35 minutes against Kent State last Friday.

Sven Djopmo - Coppin State Eagles

Jan 21, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Sven Djopmo (42) dribbles the ball during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at McKale Memorial Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

6'2 French guard Sven Djopmo departed the program this offseason after two seasons as a deep reserve, appearing in 21 games and scoring 12 points with five rebounds and four assists in 35 total minutes.

Now he'll compete in the MEAC for the Eagles, who open up the season on Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Virginia Tech.

Sidi Gueye - Santa Clara Broncos

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Sidi Gueye (15) is seen during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gueye appeared in 26 games for Arizona last year, averaging 1.3 points in 3.5 minutes, and like many Wildcats before him, he will take his talent to the WCC - in this case, to play for Herb Sendek at Santa Clara.

Gueye started for SCU against Stanford in an exhibition game a few weeks ago, but had a better performance coming off the bench against Utah State - dropping eight points with five rebounds on 3-3 shooting, although he fouled out in his 12 minutes of action.

KJ Lewis - USC Trojans

Jan 31, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard KJ Lewis (5) celebrates after a play against the Butler Bulldogs during the first half at Hinkle Fieldhouse. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

KJ Lewis spent the first two seasons of his college career in Tucson, averaging 10.8 points and 2.9 assists as a sophomore before hitting the portal and landing at Georgetown in the Big East.

After posting 14.9 points with the Hoyas, Lewis is back out west playing for Eric Musselman at USC, where he's expected to play a big role off the bench behind Rodney Rice and Alijah Arenas.

Lewis averaged 22 minutes in USC's two exhibition games, along with 6.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 33.3% from the field and 16% (1-6) from three.

Conrad Martinez - High Point Panthers

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; High Point Panthers guard Conrad Martinez (9) passes against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Billy Richmond III (24) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Conrad Martinez spent two seasons as a reserve guard for coach Lloyd and the Wildcats, averaging 1.3 points in 4.4 minutes across 41 appearances from 2023-2025.

Last year, the 6'0 Spanish guard took his talent to High Point in the Big South, where he played a key role off the bench for a team that made the NCAA Tournament as a No. 12 seed and upset No. 5 Wisconsin before falling to No. 4 Arkansas.

Martinez averaged 8.8 points, 3.3 assists, and 1.4 steals for the Panthers and is set to reprise a similar role as a senior in 2026-27.

Paulius Murauskas - Arizona State Sun Devils

Paulius Murauskas dunks during ASU’s practice at the Weatherup Center in Tempe, Arizona, on June 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Murauskas spent one year at Arizona before heading to the WCC to play for Randy Bennett and Saint Mary's. The 6'9 big man earned WCC First Team honors last year, averaging 18.4 points and 7.7 rebounds, before following Bennett to Arizona State this offseason - which should make for a very fun 'reunion' when the Wildcats and Sun Devils square off in Tucson on Jan. 16.

Murauskas looked like an All-Big12 caliber performer on Sunday in ASU's exhibition win over New Mexico, dropping 31 points and nine rebounds on 8-12 shooting, including 7-10 from three and a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line.

Emmanuel Stephen - Cal State Northridge Matadors

Dec 7, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; UNLV Runnin' Rebels center Emmanuel Stephen (34) shoots over Stanford Cardinal forward/center Oskar Giltay (15) in the second half at Maples Pavilion. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stephen is on his third school in his third collegiate season, after starting at Arizona in 2024-25 - where he appeared in eight games and scored 10 points with 10 rebounds in 24 minutes.

He then played for Josh Pastner at UNLV in 2025-26, starting 13 of 24 games and averaging 3.5 points and 4.2 rebounds.

Now the 6'11 Nigerian will play for Cal State Northridge in the Big West, who open the season on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at Wichita State.