Where 9 former Arizona basketball players are playing in 2026-27
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Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats, like every team in college basketball, have seen increased roster attrition in the last half-decade due to the transfer portal.
Arizona has been fortunate to benefit more than it has lost in this new era, with some of the best players in recent program history - including Jaden Bradley, Caleb Love, Keshad Johnson, Oumar Ballo, and Tobe Awaka, to name a few - coming to Tucson via the portal.
This year's roster will rely on point guard transfers Derek Dixon and JJ Mandaquit, and could get a huge boost if Clemson transfer RJ Godfrey is granted eligibility.
But there have been plenty of departures as well, including nine who are set to play Division 1 college basketball elsewhere this upcoming season:
Dylan Anderson - Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
Anderson began his college career at Arizona as a 4-star center back in 2022-23, appearing in 15 games for the Wildcats and averaging 1.4 points in 3.6 minutes per game.
He has bounced around since then, playing 24 games for Boise State in 2024-25 and 31 games at Murray State last season, averaging 1.5 points and 1.7 rebounds.
Now he's back in his home state, playing for coach Shane Burcar at Northern Arizona, where he'll face his old team on Tuesday, Nov. 10, in Tucson.
Dwayne Aristode - Oregon Ducks
Thought to be the third member of Arizona's 'big 3' recruiting class in 2025, Aristode instead took a backseat to Ivan Kharchenkov for the Wildcats.
The 6'8 Dutchman averaged 3.8 points and shot 46.2% from three in 35 games last year, but instead of competing for a bigger role as a sophomore, he decided to hit the transfer portal and landed at Oregon, where he'll play for Tony Stubblefield following Dana Altman's surprise retirement.
Aristode started two of Oregon's three exhibition games and averaged 7.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 36.4% (4-11) from three.
Filip Borovicanin - Xavier Musketeers
Borovicanin is a 6'9 Serbian forward who spent two seasons at Arizona, averaging 1.9 points in 34 games, before hitting the transfer portal and landing in the Mountain West at New Mexico.
After averaging 5.9 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Lobos, Borovicanin followed coach Richard Pitino to Xavier and had a breakout senior season, posting averages of 10.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists and shooting a career-best 34.9% from three.
Now he's the lead plaintiff in the Borovicanin vs. NCAA lawsuit in Ohio and is currently eligible after the stay request was reversed by the Ohio Supreme Court two weeks ago. He played in Xavier's final two exhibition games and put up eight points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists in 35 minutes against Kent State last Friday.
Sven Djopmo - Coppin State Eagles
6'2 French guard Sven Djopmo departed the program this offseason after two seasons as a deep reserve, appearing in 21 games and scoring 12 points with five rebounds and four assists in 35 total minutes.
Now he'll compete in the MEAC for the Eagles, who open up the season on Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Virginia Tech.
Sidi Gueye - Santa Clara Broncos
Gueye appeared in 26 games for Arizona last year, averaging 1.3 points in 3.5 minutes, and like many Wildcats before him, he will take his talent to the WCC - in this case, to play for Herb Sendek at Santa Clara.
Gueye started for SCU against Stanford in an exhibition game a few weeks ago, but had a better performance coming off the bench against Utah State - dropping eight points with five rebounds on 3-3 shooting, although he fouled out in his 12 minutes of action.
KJ Lewis - USC Trojans
KJ Lewis spent the first two seasons of his college career in Tucson, averaging 10.8 points and 2.9 assists as a sophomore before hitting the portal and landing at Georgetown in the Big East.
After posting 14.9 points with the Hoyas, Lewis is back out west playing for Eric Musselman at USC, where he's expected to play a big role off the bench behind Rodney Rice and Alijah Arenas.
Lewis averaged 22 minutes in USC's two exhibition games, along with 6.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 33.3% from the field and 16% (1-6) from three.
Conrad Martinez - High Point Panthers
Conrad Martinez spent two seasons as a reserve guard for coach Lloyd and the Wildcats, averaging 1.3 points in 4.4 minutes across 41 appearances from 2023-2025.
Last year, the 6'0 Spanish guard took his talent to High Point in the Big South, where he played a key role off the bench for a team that made the NCAA Tournament as a No. 12 seed and upset No. 5 Wisconsin before falling to No. 4 Arkansas.
Martinez averaged 8.8 points, 3.3 assists, and 1.4 steals for the Panthers and is set to reprise a similar role as a senior in 2026-27.
Paulius Murauskas - Arizona State Sun Devils
Murauskas spent one year at Arizona before heading to the WCC to play for Randy Bennett and Saint Mary's. The 6'9 big man earned WCC First Team honors last year, averaging 18.4 points and 7.7 rebounds, before following Bennett to Arizona State this offseason - which should make for a very fun 'reunion' when the Wildcats and Sun Devils square off in Tucson on Jan. 16.
Murauskas looked like an All-Big12 caliber performer on Sunday in ASU's exhibition win over New Mexico, dropping 31 points and nine rebounds on 8-12 shooting, including 7-10 from three and a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line.
Emmanuel Stephen - Cal State Northridge Matadors
Stephen is on his third school in his third collegiate season, after starting at Arizona in 2024-25 - where he appeared in eight games and scored 10 points with 10 rebounds in 24 minutes.
He then played for Josh Pastner at UNLV in 2025-26, starting 13 of 24 games and averaging 3.5 points and 4.2 rebounds.
Now the 6'11 Nigerian will play for Cal State Northridge in the Big West, who open the season on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at Wichita State.
Andy Patton is a college basketball writer with deep ties to both Gonzaga and Arizona. A Gonzaga alumnus who graduated in 2013, he has hosted the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021 and has co-hosted the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. His years covering the Bulldogs have also given him extensive familiarity with Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, who spent more than two decades on Mark Few’s staff at Gonzaga before taking over the Wildcats in 2021. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB