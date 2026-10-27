Arizona vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9

The No. 22-ranked Arizona Wildcats visit the No. 13-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders in a Big 12 battle on Saturday afternoon.

A Week 2 loss at BYU is the only blemish on the Wildcats’ record so far. They’ve since won five in a row, including a 39-3 drubbing of Iowa State last week.

On the other hand, Texas Tech started the season 6-0 before falling as road favorites to Cincinnati. Despite being favored by 10.5 points, Texas Tech suffered a 37-24 loss last week.

Texas Tech got a 28-22 road win at Arizona back in 2024.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 9 matchup.

Arizona vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Arizona +3 (-108)

Texas Tech -3 (-112)

Moneyline

Arizona: +136

Texas Tech: -162

Total

54.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Arizona vs. Texas Tech How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Galaxy Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Arizona record: 6-1

Texas Tech record: 6-1

Arizona vs. Texas Tech Key Players to Watch

Noah Fifita, Quarterback, Arizona Wildcats

Noah Fifita is in his fifth year at Arizona and is a fourth-year starter. He’s on pace for his best season yet, though, with his 2,064 passing yards, the 13th-most in the nation, entering this week.

The senior quarterback has also thrown 18 touchdowns (tied for the ninth-most) and just four interceptions so far this season. That’s good for an 82.0 QBR, 15th in the country.

Fifita completed just 57.1% of his passes (28 of 49) for 301 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions against Texas Tech two years ago.

Arizona vs. Texas Tech Prediction and Pick

This is one of the best matchups this week, and it kicks off Saturday’s slate bright and early. Arizona will be tested on the road after a blowout win last week, while Texas Tech looks to bounce back from its lone loss this season.

I’m not sure which way to go on a side in this one, but I love the OVER.

Arizona has been able to limit scoring at home, but West Virginia put up 31 points against them, and even Washington State scored 24. And there’s no doubt that the Wildcats will be able to get four or five touchdowns on the day.

Texas Tech is 5-2 to the OVER this season, and I expect that to continue this week.

Pick: OVER 54.5 (-112)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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