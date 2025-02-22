Where to watch Arizona-BYU basketball: Live stream, TV channel, predictions
The Big 12 men's basketball title race heats up on Saturday with several matchups that could determine who emerges as the regular season champion.
The No. 19 Arizona Wildcats (18-8, 12-3) enter the day in second place, two games behind No. 5 Houston (22-4, 14-1). The Cougars face No. 8 Iowa State (21-5, 11-4) for the only time this season, and can eliminate the Cyclones from title contention with a win.
Arizona faces BYU (18-8, 9-6) BYU for the second time this season and needs a win to stay within range of Houston. If the Cougars somehow stumble at home — and the Wildcats win — they would be one game back with four games to play.
Perhaps more importantly, Arizona is trying to secure a top-four finish in the conference, which would ensure a bye into the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament. BYU has the best chance to catch the top four teams — Houston, Arizona, Iowa State and Texas Tech — and the Cougars could move within two games of Arizona with a win Saturday.
Arizona is 11-2 at home this season, with its only losses to No. 3 Duke and No. 5 Houston. BYU is 3-5 in true road games, which includes a 73-69 victory at West Virginia on Feb. 11. The Wildcats, who have had four days off after Monday's road win over Baylor, are favored by 7.5 points.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona's Big 12 home game vs. BYU on Saturday night.
BYU at Arizona Live Stream, Online Audio, TV Channel
Who: BYU at Arizona in Big 12 men's basketball
Game Time: Saturday, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. MST/9 p.m. CT
Where: McKale Memorial Center | Tucson, Arizona
ESPN BPI Prediction: Arizona has a 77% chance to win
Our Prediction: Arizona 79, BYU 74
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream the game live online on the ESPN app, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV.
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 390 (Arizona broadcast) and channel 143 (BYU broadcast).
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on Arizona Sports Enterprises (AM 1290 live audio stream).