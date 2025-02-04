2025 Big 12 football schedule released: Arizona-Kansas State 'won't count'
The Big 12 released its complete 2025 football schedule on Tuesday morning, and it features several intriguing matchups — and a strange one.
Kansas State and BYU are among the teams who will be visiting Tucson next season, but Arizona's matchup vs. Kansas State will not count in the Big 12 standings. The game was scheduled before the new 16-team Big 12 was formed and will be a non-conference game.
Here are the highlights of the 2025 Big 12 football schedule.
Arizona Hosts Kansas State, BYU
Arizona needs to get off to a fast start in 2025, and the Wildcats will have to go through perennial Big 12 title contender Kansas State to do it. K-State hammered Arizona 31-7 in 2024. The good news — especially if Arizona loses — is this game won't count in the conference standings.
After Arizona hosts Kansas State on Sept. 13, the Wildcats will have a bye week to prepare for a road game at Iowa State.
Oklahoma State comes to Tucson on Oct. 4 for Arizona's Big 12 home opener, followed by BYU on Oct. 11. Arizona's final two Big 12 home games are vs. Kansas on Nov. 8 and Baylor on Nov. 22.
Here is Arizona's full 2025 home schedule:
- Aug. 30 vs. Hawaii
- Sept. 6 vs. Weber State
- Sept. 13 vs. Kansas State
- Oct. 4 vs. Oklahoma State
- Oct. 11 vs. BYU
- Nov. 8 vs. Kansas
- Nov. 22 vs. Baylor
Arizona's Longest Road Trip
The Wildcats will have to travel three time zones in 2025 when they make a road trip to Cincinnati on Nov. 15. That's their longest road trip of the season, and one of the longest in the conference.
Arizona's road gauntlet starts on Sept. 27 at Iowa State. They did not play the Cyclones in 2024.
The Wildcats travel to Houston on Oct. 18, then have a bye week to prepare for a road game at Colorado on Nov. 1. Arizona wraps up its road schedule with games at Cincinnati on Nov. 15 and at rival Arizona State on either Nov. 28 or 29.
Here is Arizona's five-game 2025 road schedule:
- Sept. 27 at Iowa State
- Oct. 18 at Houston
- Nov. 1 at Colorado
- Nov. 15 at Cincinnati
- Nov. 29 at Arizona State