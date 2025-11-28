Behind Enemy Lines: Arizona-ASU in the 99th Territorial Cup
Last Saturday was a cold, cloudy day in Tucson with a game between two great offensive units in Arizona (8-3, 5-3 Big 12) and Baylor that are averaging over 30-plus points per game this season.
Despite the two blazing offensive units, the weather set the tone with both defenses playing solid ball and Arizona’s making the plays when the team needed it the most.
Cornerback Treydan Stukes came up with an interception in the red zone with the Wildcats leading 21-17 at the start of the fourth quarter to help the Bears stay out of the end zone.
Arizona went on to score on the falling drive that led to a 41-17 victory over Baylor (5-6, 3-5) to capture the eighth win of the season.
Arizona now sits at 8-3 after going 4-8 a season ago and will head up to Tempe to take on in-state rival Arizona State in the Territorial Cup.
After going 4-3 through the first seven games, the Wildcats have won four-straight games, shocking the fan base, media and the nation.
Now, the WIldcats will face off against in-state rival ASU in the 99th Territorial Cup and we at Arizona Wildcats On SI reached out to beat writer Kevin Hicks of Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to give you an inside look at the Sun Devils’ program.
Behind Enemy Lines
Q: What has been the key to the rushing attack for ASU, which has been limited through the air with Sims having to fill in at QB?
Hicks: “This is certainly a cliche answer - but it has been a team effort. The loss of Ben Coleman earlier in the season could have been a devastating blow to the Sun Devils’ o-line in 2025, but numerous players have stepped up and excelled - perhaps most importantly former walk-on center Makua Pule. The line has been extremely in-sync in recent weeks and is performing above their means.
“Sims has improved when it comes to pushing the ball downfield as well, which has in turn opened up more in the run game. Raleek Brown is really the star of everything, however, as the junior has fully broken out as the next high-level player at the position. He is extremely fast/twitchy, has proved to be a versatile runner, and has deceptive strength - all while being a reliable pass-catcher as well.”
Q: What has been the key to the Sun Devils’ success on the defensive side of the ball?
- Hicks: “The key to success on the defensive side of the ball has been a combination of DC Brian Ward’s adaptability and the ‘next man up’ mentality that is a frequent in the sports world. Numerous key contributors have gone down on Ward’s unit - most gut-wrenching of which was 2024 All-Big 12 safety Xavion Alford.
- “Washington State transfer Adrian “Boogie” Wilson has truly become a breakout star in his own right in relief - creating a great tandem with Myles “Ghost” Rowser. Sophomore linebacker Martell Hughes has had a nose for creating game-changing plays while stepping up for the injured Zyrus Fiaseu, while the pass rush and interior d-line have made strides from season-to-season. Veteran leadership, star power (Keith Abney II is among the best players in the Big 12), and consistently quality coaching have all played into their success.”
Q: Who is one X-factor on the offensive side of the ball for ASU and one X-factor on defense?
- Hicks: “The X-factor on offense has potential to go to any player that receives a regular snap share. Ultimately, this feels like the stars aligning for Jordyn Tyson to have an incredible performance in which is likely his swan song in front of the Mountain America Stadium crowd.
- “Defensively speaking, senior LB Keyshaun Elliott should once again be a game-wrecker. Elliott leads the team in both tackles and sacks - a feat that is rare at any level of football. Beyond that, Elliott is routinely one of the best communicators on the roster, provides elite run support in the second level (he frequently crashes the LOS as well), and has the ability to drop back in coverage when called upon.”
Q: How does the fan base feel about the program given with coaching rumors going around the country?
- Hicks: “Arizona State fans are typically unbothered by the rumors that have come about in recent weeks. Those who know coach Dillingham know that he has fulfilled virtually every promise that he has made, and that Tempe is where his heart truly is. The fact that he is set to welcome another child in early 2026 adds to the notion that his roots are in Arizona, and that he is aligned with the program for the long haul.
As for the Sam Leavitt rumors, there are certain sects of the fanbase that feel uneasy about this - but many recognize that Dillingham will have tons of interest from transfer portal QB’s on the outside if his star does in fact depart, as well as the fact that 2026 four-star Jake Fette will soon join the program to compete with four-star freshman Cam Dyer.”
Q: How would you assess the Sun Devils special teams unit?
- Hicks: “The special teams unit has certainly been messy in 2025 - but for different reasons than a season ago. The coverage on kickoffs and punts has been fascinating to observe to say the least, while a change was made at long-snapper two weeks ago that has been positive to this point. Punter Kanyon Floyd has struggled to gain footing after battling an injury that he suffered early on in the season.
- “There are a myriad of issues with the unit, but kicker Jesus Gomez and interim ST coordinator Jack Nudo deserve credit for being bright spots as well - Dillingham credited Nudo with bringing West Virginia’s exploitable extra point coverage to his attention the week of the game, leading to a fake attempt that gifted the Sun Devils two points and complete control over the flow of the game.”
Q: Who wins and why?
- Hicks: “I personally believe that Arizona State will win this game 27-24. Dillingham has correctly asserted that very few teams in the league are playing as well as Arizona, but many factors are still pointing in favor of the Sun Devils - including home-field advantage, rostering the best player on the field in Tyson, and still having the possibility of reaching the Big 12 title game. Arizona State wins a game that is competitive for the full 60 minutes behind Gomez’s leg in what would be the fourth game-winning kick from him this season.”
