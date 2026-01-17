BYU vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Saturday, Jan. 17
In this story:
The game of the day on Saturday is a Big 12 showdown between the No. 11-ranked BYU Cougars and the No. 15-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders. In a loaded Big 12, these two teams are amongst the best and will be in contention for the conference championship.
Texas Tech suffered its first conference loss last week, losing to Houston by a score of 69-65. The Red Raiders have since rebounded with wins against Colorado and Utah. BYU is 4-0 in conference play, but they've yet to face a top-tier team. This will be their biggest test so far in their conference schedule.
BYU vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- BYU +2.5 (-102)
- Texas Tech -2.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- BYU +138
- Texas Tech -166
Total
- OVER 159.5 (-110)
- UNDER 159.5 (-110)
BYU vs. Texas Tech How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, January 17
- Game Time: 8:00 pm ET
- Venue: United Supermarkets Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- BYU Record: 16-1 (4-0 in Big 12)
- Texas Tech Record: 13-4 (3-1 in Big 12)
BYU vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends
- BYU is 2-4 ATS in its last six games
- BYU has won six straight road games
- BYU is 13-1 straight up in its last 14 games vs. Big 12 opponents
- The OVER is 9-1 the last 10 times BYU has been an underdog
- Texas Tech is 4-2 ATS in its last six games
- Texas Tech has won 10 straight home games
- Texas Tech is 6-12 ATS the last 18 games as a favorite
BYU vs. Texas Tech Key Player to Watch
- AJ Dybantsa, F - BYU Cougars
Anytime that BYU takes the floor, AJ Dybantsa is the player to watch. He's the clear second choice on the odds list to win the Wooden Award for the best player in college basketball, as he's averaging 23.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Texas Tech has a tough test ahead of them as the Red Raiders have to find a way to slow him down.
BYU vs. Texas Tech Prediction and Pick
Texas Tech has historically been known for being a strong defensive team, but the Red Raiders rank 122nd in defensive efficiency this season. That could cost them against a BYU team that is electric offensively, led by one of the very best shooters in the country in AJ Dybantsa.
I would consider betting on Texas Tech if it outranked BYU in shooting, but that's not the case either, coming in at 45th in effective field goal percentage.
All signs point to BYU being the better team, so I'll take the points with the road underdogs.
Pick: BYU +2.5 (-102) via FanDuel
Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to win $300 in bonus bets. Simply sign up, deposit $5, and place a $5 wager. If you win your bet, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets