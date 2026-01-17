BYU vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Saturday, Jan. 17

The game of the day on Saturday is a Big 12 showdown between the No. 11-ranked BYU Cougars and the No. 15-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders. In a loaded Big 12, these two teams are amongst the best and will be in contention for the conference championship.

Texas Tech suffered its first conference loss last week, losing to Houston by a score of 69-65. The Red Raiders have since rebounded with wins against Colorado and Utah. BYU is 4-0 in conference play, but they've yet to face a top-tier team. This will be their biggest test so far in their conference schedule.

BYU vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

BYU +2.5 (-102)

Texas Tech -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline

BYU +138

Texas Tech -166

Total

OVER 159.5 (-110)

UNDER 159.5 (-110)

BYU vs. Texas Tech How to Watch

Date: Saturday, January 17

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

Venue: United Supermarkets Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

BYU Record: 16-1 (4-0 in Big 12)

Texas Tech Record: 13-4 (3-1 in Big 12)

BYU vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends

BYU is 2-4 ATS in its last six games

BYU has won six straight road games

BYU is 13-1 straight up in its last 14 games vs. Big 12 opponents

The OVER is 9-1 the last 10 times BYU has been an underdog

Texas Tech is 4-2 ATS in its last six games

Texas Tech has won 10 straight home games

Texas Tech is 6-12 ATS the last 18 games as a favorite

BYU vs. Texas Tech Key Player to Watch

AJ Dybantsa, F - BYU Cougars

Anytime that BYU takes the floor, AJ Dybantsa is the player to watch. He's the clear second choice on the odds list to win the Wooden Award for the best player in college basketball, as he's averaging 23.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Texas Tech has a tough test ahead of them as the Red Raiders have to find a way to slow him down.

BYU vs. Texas Tech Prediction and Pick

Texas Tech has historically been known for being a strong defensive team, but the Red Raiders rank 122nd in defensive efficiency this season. That could cost them against a BYU team that is electric offensively, led by one of the very best shooters in the country in AJ Dybantsa.

I would consider betting on Texas Tech if it outranked BYU in shooting, but that's not the case either, coming in at 45th in effective field goal percentage.

All signs point to BYU being the better team, so I'll take the points with the road underdogs.

Pick: BYU +2.5 (-102) via FanDuel

