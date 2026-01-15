Pair of Wildcat Defenders Invited to 2026 Senior Bowl

With the College Football season on its last legs as Monday's national championship game approaches, rosters for the annual all-star games have begun to fill out.



One of the most storied and illustrious of those all-star games is the Panini Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. The game has been played for 75 years and features unique perks like one-on-one interviews, televised practices, and the opportunity to be coached by a sitting NFL coaching staff.



Jan 27, 2018; Mobile, AL, USA; General view of the Reese's center field logo during the 2018 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

The official rosters for the 2026 Senior Bowl were announced on the NFL Network on Wednesday, and two Arizona Wildcat defenders made the cut to be considered some of the top pro prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft.



Defensive Duo



The Wildcats will be represented by defensive backs Treydan Stukes and Genesis Smith in Mobile, both playing for the American Team. They were among Arizona's All-Big 12 selections for 2025, with Stukes on the first team and Smith on the third team. Overall, Arizona had four all-conference defensive backs, and these two will get a firsthand look in front of NFL scouts and coaches.



2026 Senior Bowl Cornerbacks 🏈🔥



American Team:

• Tacario Davis — Washington

• Daylen Everette — Georgia

• Davison Igbinosun — Ohio State

• Jalon Kilgore — South Carolina

• Julian Neal — Arkansas

• Ephesian Prysock — Washington

• Treydan Stukes — Arizona

• Collin Wright… pic.twitter.com/uKu8wFtgyg — Panini Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) January 14, 2026

Stukes is the more well-known of the two after working his way from walk-on to a critical component and leader of the defense. He made 52 tackles this season and added a career-high four interceptions, which earned him All-American honors from multiple media publications. At 6-foot-2, 200 lbs., he has an intriguing frame for an NFL corner, which should push interest from teams.



Smith spent just three years in Tucson but improved each season. He took a big leap from 2023 to 2024, going form 24 tackles to 63, and even added onto that with 77 tackles this past season, the fourth-most on the team and the most of any Wildcat defensive backs. He has a similar build as Stukes, with length that NFL staffs will find enticing.



Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Genesis Smith (12) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

NFL Draft Stock



One of the big benefits of participating in the Senior Bowl is being able to increase your draft stock by showing people the exact kind of player and person you are.



Entering the draft process, Stukes is considered a high-ceiling mid-round player, expected to likely come off the board some time early on Day 3. Aside from his frame, scouts seem to like his speed and aggressiveness, which have become even more important because of the way today's NFL offenses operate. His biggest issues are the multiple injuries he's had in his career and the fact that he's an older prospect, having been in college since 2020.



Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates with defensive back Ayden Garnes (9) after an interception against Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Smith is getting more draft buzz because of his quick career progress and elite skills and athleticism. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has him listed as his No. 11-ranked safety in this draft class, while there are some who believe Smith could come off the board in the first two rounds.



Either way, both Arizona defensive backs have bright futures in the NFL, and they've completed yet another step by securing invites to the Senior Bowl.

