The Arizona Wildcats have been one of college basketball’s best teams all season, and it could result in them earning a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament this month.

They started the season on one of the best runs in not only program history, but also in the history of the Big 12 Conference. Arizona got out to a blazing 23-0 start, the best in program history. They’ve been dominant under Tommy Lloyd in the past, but perhaps never as dominant as they’ve been this season.

Feb 24, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts on the sideline during the first half against the Baylor Bears at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Arizona’s Resume

Currently, they stand at 28-2 and have already clinched the Big 12 regular season title with a 15-2 record in the league. They have been in the top 3 of the AP Poll, KenPom, and NET Rankings for the majority of the season. Their case to earn one of the four 1-seeds is as strong as any other team in the country.

Arizona has also built up quite an impressive resume so far, snatching 14 Quad 1 wins and five Quad 2 victories while also taking down 10 ranked opponents this season in 12 tries.

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) celebrates a three point basket he made during the first half of the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

After falling flat to a Darryn Peterson-less Kansas team on Feb. 9 — their first loss of the season — and then suffering another loss to Texas Tech right after, the Wildcats have done a solid job of earning back the country’s respect, winning each of their last five games since that slight hiccup at a pivotal point in the season.

Among their most impressive wins are a victory over then-No. 3 Florida to open the season, a win over then-No. 3 UConn on Nov. 19, wins over ranked Auburn, Alabama, BYU, and Kansas, and, most recently, a win over No. 2 Houston without Koa Peat. Arizona also boasts dominant victories over No. 14 Kansas and No. 6 Iowa State.

Feb 28, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) celebrates during the first half of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona’s Roster Situation

They’ve been led by a strong mix of freshman talent such as Brayden Burries, Koa Peat, and Ivan Kharchenkov. Additionally, veterans Jaden Bradley, Tobe Awaka, and Anthony Dell’Orso have provided plenty of leadership and experience to give the Wildcats one of the most unique roster situations in the country.

Arizona will see Colorado on the road to close out the season before heading to the Big 12 Tournament, where they’ll certainly be one of the favorites to win it and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. If the Wildcats can secure a top seed, they’ll have a golden opportunity to earn their second national title in program history.