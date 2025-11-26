Big 12 Releases First Availability Report for Arizona, ASU Game
Last Saturday was a cold, cloudy day in Tucson with a game between two great offensive units in Arizona (8-3, 5-3 Big 12) and Baylor that are averaging over 30-plus points per game this season.
Despite the two blazing offensive units, the weather set the tone with both defenses playing solid ball and Arizona’s making the plays when the team needed it the most.
Cornerback Treydan Stukes came up with an interception in the red zone with the Wildcats leading 21-17 at the start of the fourth quarter to help the Bears stay out of the end zone.
Arizona went on to score on the falling drive that led to a 41-17 victory over Baylor (5-6, 3-5) to capture the eighth win of the season.
Arizona now sits at 8-3 after going 4-8 a season ago and will head up to Tempe to take on in-state rival Arizona State in the Territorial Cup.
After going 4-3 through the first seven games, the Wildcats have won four-straight games, shocking the fan base, media and the nation.
Now ahead of the Territorial Cup showdown, the latest College Football Playoff rankings have been released with No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 Indiana, No. 3 Texas A&M, No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Texas Tech in the top five.
However, the big news out of the CFP rankings was Arizona cracking into the Top 25 at No. 25 marking the first time the Wildcats have been in the rankings since the 2023 season when UA finished No. 14 following the 38-24 Alamo Bowl win over Oklahoma.
As for the Big 12, the conference had five teams make the rankings in No. 5 Texas Tech, No. 11 BYU, No. 13 Utah, No. 20 Arizona State and No. 25 Arizona.
With both Arizona and Arizona State in the Top 25, it marks the fifth time in the history of the Territorial Cup that both teams have been ranked when facing off against each other.
The last time was during the 2014 season when No. 11 Arizona beat No. 13 ASU 42-35 to clinch the Pac-12 South and New Years Six Bowl for the Wildcats.
Now, ahead of the game, the Big 12 has released the first availability report for the Arizona-Arizona State game. In all, the Wildcats have two players listed as out: defensive back Marquis Groves-Killebrew and offensive lineman Jordan Brown. Plus, three players in cornerback Jay’Vion Cole, running back Quincy Craig and defensive lineman Tia Savea listed as questionable.
Although the game will not have a conference title game on the line, the magnitude of this game is greatly felt from both fan bases and clinching the ninth win of the season is something that both sides want to get out of this game.
Please be sure to share your thoughts on the first availability report by clicking on our X account link.