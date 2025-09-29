How Big 12 Week 5 Results Could Reshape the Wildcats’ Path
We are now five weeks into the college football season.
It was a rough Saturday for Arizona this past weekend in a 39-14 loss against Iowa State. The Wildcats lost for the first time this season in what was also their first road game of the year. The Cyclones remained undefeated to move to a 5-0 start to the season.
Here is a look at how each of the other Big 12 games went this past weekend.
Arizona State defeats TCU 27-24
It was a huge game for the trio of Sam Leavitt, Raleek Brown and Jordyn Tyson for Arizona State. Leavitt took advantage of his legs with 62 yards and a score on the ground, while Brown ran for over 130 yards and Tyson caught two touchdowns with 126 yards receiving on eight touchdowns.
The Sun Devils fell behind 17-0 early in the first half before their defense stepped up in some big moments late. Josh Hoover threw a pair of interceptions for TCU. The Horned Frogs were really missing top wide receiver Eric McAlister.
Houston defeats Oregon State 27-24:
Houston avoided a disaster in Corvallis to remain undefeated on the season.
The Cougars found themselves down 24-10 in the fourth quarter. Houston was able to score touchdowns on back-to-back possessions at the end of regulation before blocking a 46-yard field goal to send the game to overtime.
Houston was able to prevail on a field goal in overtime.
BYU defeats Colorado 24-21
The Cougars held on in Boulder to remain undefeated.
Colorado took a 14-3 lead after one quarter. They went back-and-forth the next couple of quarters before BYU scored a touchdown with just over 14 minutes left in the game to take a 24-21 lead. That would be the final score of the game.
Kaidon Salter had a chance to tie or take the lead in the final couple of minutes before he threw an interception.
Cincinnati defeats Kansas 37-34
In the game of the weekend in the Big 12, Cincinnati made a statement heading into Kansas and coming out with a win.
Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby threw for 388 yards and two touchdowns, including leading a game-winning drive that resulted in a go-ahead rushing score for Tawee Walker with under 30 seconds left in the game.
On the other side, Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels threw for 445 yards and four touchdowns. That included a 93-yard touchdown pass to Emmanuel Henderson Jr. on the first offensive play of the game for the Jayhawks.
Kansas State defeats UCF 34-20
After a rough 1-3 start to the season, Kansas State was able to open conference play on a high note.
Avery Johnson threw for 168 yards and two touchdowns with another 75 yards on the ground. Running back Dylan Edwards, in his second game back from injury, ran for 166 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.
Baylor defeats Oklahoma State 45-27
In the first game after firing Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State was at least more competitive.
Baylor quarterback Sawyer Anderson continued his strong season, throwing for 393 yards and four touchdowns.
The Cowboys were able to score a season-high 27 points. They also recently fired their defensive coordinator.
Utah defeats West Virginia 48-14
After getting crushed by Texas Tech in Week 4, the Utes were able to bounce back in a big way.
Utah quarterback Devon Dampier threw for 237 yards and four touchdowns to one interception. He also ran for 33 yards and another score on the ground.
Big 12 matchups in Week 6:
West Virginia at No. 23 BYU
No. 14 Iowa State at Cincinnati
Kansas State at Baylor
Oklahoma State at Arizona
No. 11 Texas Tech at Houston
Colorado at TCU
Kansas at UCF
