A Look Into Arizona's Next Opponent, Oklahoma State
The Arizona Wildcats football team's run of dominating their opponents has come to an end with a 39-14 routing from the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday.
In that game, Noah Fifita threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns, 12 players caught at least one pass, while Ismail Mahdi logged 93 all-purpose yards on 13 carries and three catches, but constant mistakes, bad timing on throws, paired with defensive miscues, inevitably led to the downfall of the Wildcats by the end of the game.
- "Tonight was a harsh measuring stick," Head coach Brent Brennan said. "I think there were moments where we showed toughness and made some plays, but it wasn't nearly enough. I think that's the harsh reality of losing a game like that when we don't execute on the level that we need to against a top 12, 14 opponent in their stadium. You're not going to feel great about the result."
Arizona is now 0-1 in Big 12 play, 3-1 overall, and it is looking to get back on track for the season, starting with a win at Arizona Stadium next Saturday against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
The Cowboys are currently going through some tough times of their own as they have started their season out with a 1-3 record and have lost their long-time head coach.
Here is an in-depth look at the Wildcats' next opponents and what they have looked like through four games of their season.
A rough start
Oklahoma State has started its season out in disastrous fashion, going 1-3 before the meeting with Arizona.
The Cowboys won their first game against UT Martin 27-7 and then got blown out by the No. 2-ranked Oregon Ducks 69-3. They then lost to Tulsa 19-12 and Baylor 45-27.
OK State is currently at the bottom of the pack in the Big 12 standings with a No. 14 ranking, sitting just above Colorado and West Virginia.
A new head coach
The Oklahoma State staff felt that it was best to move on from their longtime coach, Mike Gundy, who has been in that role since 2005. The decision was made following the loss to Tulsa.
Oklahoma State won its first three games at the start of the 2024 season, but lost the rest of them, ending that year with a 3-9 record.
The Cowboys also let go of defensive coordinator Todd Grantham after the most recent loss to Baylor. Oklahoma State currently ranks at the bottom of the Big 12 in defense and has allowed an average of 35 points per game.
Offensive coordinator Doug Meacham has taken over head coaching duties for the time being. Meacham joined the Cowboys coaching staff late in the 2024 season.
