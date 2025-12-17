Brayden Burries Lands Big 12 Award After Breakout Performance

Arizona didn't leave much doubt against Alabama. After a slow first half, the Wildcats poured it on over the final 20 minutes en route to a 96-75 victory in Birmingham.

The Wildcats had too much size for the Crimson Tide, cleaning up on the glass with a 52-32 advantage, including a 22-3 edge on the offensive end.

The backcourt had an impressive showing as well . Arizona was more aggressive from distance, shooting 26 times from beyond the arc and hitting 10 of them. It was a welcome sight for an offense that has mostly steered clear of the arc this season.

A core reason for the improvement and the win was freshman guard Brayden Burries , who continued his recent breakout stretch with a big showing against Alabama.

The outing was good enough to land Burries a weekly award from the Big 12, which was announced on Monday.

Brayden Burries Earns Spot on Big 12 Starting Five

Burries posted a career-high 28 points against the Crimson Tide. The freshman shot 11-of-19 from the field and nailed five triples from beyond the arc. He also added seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and didn't have a turnover for the first time since the season-opener.

Arizona remains at the top of the AP Poll with a perfect 9-0 record, thanks to Burries' efforts. It came at an opportune time, as fellow freshman star Koa Peat struggled.

The Big 12 crowned its "starting five" for the past week, and Burries' lone performance against Alabama earned him a selection.

However, Burries did not win Player or Newcomer of the Week. Both of those honors went to Kansas' Melvin Council Jr., who hit nine 3-pointers and dropped 36 points in a win against NC State.

Burries and Council Jr. are joined in the by BYU's AJ Dybantsa, Texas Tech's JT Toppin and West Virginia's Honor Huff.

The scoring numbers for Burries have continued to grow recently. He's scored 15 points or more in four straight games, averaging 19.8 points per game in that span. His 3-point shot is still developing , but his 5-of-10 shooting performance from distance against the Crimson Tide was a career-high in both makes and attempts, so the confidence is growing.

This is the third time a Wildcat has been named to the conference's starting lineup and earned a weekly award. Peat has cracked the lineup twice, earning Newcomer of the Week twice and taking home Player of the Week to start the season after a 30-point debut against Florida.

