What Brayden Burries, Ivan Kharchenkov Said Following Win vs Alabama

Arizona overcame a tough first half with an overpowering final 20 minutes in Birmingham, taking down Alabama in 96-75.

The win pushed the Wildcats to 9-0 and kept their place atop the AP Poll. The undefeated start for Tommy Lloyd's squad is pretty remarkable. Given the roster turnover and the reliance on several true freshmen, paired with the daunting non-conference schedule, winning four ranked games in the first month of the season is impressive.

Dec 6, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd yells out towards his bench during the first half of the game against the Auburn Tigers at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Taking down the Crimson Tide came with a stout performance on the glass . The Wildcats out-rebounded Alabama 52-32 in the game, including a 22-3 advantage on the offensive glass.

Arizona also saw a continued breakout of two of its freshmen starters. While superstar Koa Peat struggled with just six points in 20 minutes of action, both Brayden Burries and Ivan Kharchenkov stayed hot over the recent stretch.

Dec 13, 2025; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'Orso (3) guards Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) during the second half at Legacy Arena at BJCC. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

Burries poured in a career-high 28 points against Alabama, shooting 11-of-19 from the field and knocking in five triples. He also added seven rebounds , two assists and one steal.

Kharchenkov turned in another strong performance, particularly on the defensive end. He scored 10 points and added two assists and two rebounds, but he nabbed a career-high five steals in the win.

Brayden Burries Talks Alabama Win

Dec 13, 2025; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) makes a fast break during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Legacy Arena at BJCC. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

On latest breakout performance: “I’m just thanking all my teammates and coaches, especially Coach Lloyd. Before the game, he talked to me and was like, ‘It’s gonna be a big one tonight, and I believe in you.' It was all I needed to hear, honestly. He just gave me all the confidence I needed, for real.”

On having a strong second half: “I mean, in the first half, I was confused why they were playing off, like short closeouts. And then at halftime, I just think my vets, like (senior guard) Jaden Bradley, came up to me saying, ‘Yo, we all need you. Keep shooting.‘ (Senior guard Anthony Dell'Orso) said, ‘Just keep shooting.’ They believed in me. So that’s all I needed to hear.”

Ivan Kharchenkov Opens Up on Defensive Effort

Dec 13, 2025; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) shoots a short jumper during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Legacy Arena at BJCC. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

On securing a career-high five steals vs Alabama: “Like (Lloyd) said, we were talking about endurance all week long, and we just had to play all 40 minutes extra with a lot of energy. And I think we hit another 10% more in the second half. And I think that was the advantage for us.”

On how Arizona gets better in the second half: “I'm just kind of stepping up the energy a little bit, especially after playing 25 minutes, even giving 10% more. Just extra effort and yeah just beating them down.”

