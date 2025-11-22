Breaking Down the Top Three Players in Arizona's Win Over UConn
The college basketball season is a long and bumpy road filled with highs and lows in what is a 31-game regular season slate. And for No. 4 Arizona (5-0), the gauntlet of the schedule is in full swing as it hit the road against No. 3 UConn for a midweek clash of titans.
The last meeting between these two programs came during the 2018-19 season when the Wildcats won 76-72 over UConn. Arizona was riding a 2-game winning streak but trailed the all-time series 2-5 to the Huskies.
Arizona and coach Tommy Lloyd faced their toughest test of the early part of the schedule and went into Storrs, Conn. and took down the Huskies (4-1) in a thrilling 71-67 game that came down to the wire.
When looking across the country in this early stage of the college basketball season, no team has a better resume than Arizona, which has beaten then-No. 3 Florida, then-No. 15 UCLA and now No. 3 UConn.
In comparison, last season, Arizona struggled in its non-conference slate of games falling to Wisconsin, Duke, Oklahoma, West Virginia and UCLA. However, the team battled back in the Big 12 and finished the year in the Sweet Sixteen with a 24-13 record.
Although the WIldcats have captured three marquee wins, the Wildcats still have to face Alabama, Auburn and San Diego State still left on the non-conference schedule.
Against UConn, Arizona was able to shoot 46% from the field and went 2 of 10 from the 3-point line. Most of the Wildcats’ work came from the paint where they outscored the Huskies 42-24 and won 43-23 on the glass.
With the game in the books, we at Arizona Wildcats On SI have come up with our three players of the game from Arizona’s win over UConn.
Three Players of the Game
Motiejus Krivas
So far this season, center Moriejus Krivas has had ups and downs as he tries to fully get back to normal after his season-ending injury he suffered a season ago. Krivas was averaging 8.5 points per game heading into the showdown against UConn.
Against the Huskies, Krivas added nine points to the Wildcats 71-point performance but he was a monster on the glass with a team-high 17 rebounds. As a team, Arizona scored 16 second-chance points, which proved to be the difference in the game.
Overall Krivas finished with nine points, 17 rebounds while going 4 of 6 from the field. His presence in the paint and defensive effort helped get the Wildcats over the hump to secure the fifth win of the season.
Jaden Bradley
Once again, with the game on the line, Arizona point guard Jaden Bradley delivered bucket after bucket to help lift the Wildcats to the win. Bradley, with UA up by 1-point, hit an up and under move to score a layup with 13 seconds left to give his team some cushion in the last few seconds.
Overall, Bradley was able to score 21 points while going 6 of 13 from the field and recorded three rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes.
In every one of the Wildcats’ games against ranked teams, it has been Bradley coming through in the clutch to seal the win. Although he was left off every single major awards and honors list, he has turned into “Captain Clutch” and one of the best point guards in the nation.
Koa Peat
Not only did Bradley come through for the Wildcats but so did freshman Koa Peat, who was able to have a bounce back game after struggling against UCLA.
Peat recorded his first career double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds while going 7 of 14 from the field. He was able to take the action to the Huskies and forced them into tough situations with his constant pressure throughout the game.
One thing that goes unnoticed that Peat was able to do against UConn was his defensive effort against forward Alex Karaban, who was held in check as he went an underwhelming 2 of 5 from the field where he scored eight points. Karaban just couldn’t shake the Arizona defenders and was clearly frustrated throughout the night.
