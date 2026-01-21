Ex-Pro Charles Bediako Wins Temporary Restraining Order to Rejoin Alabama

Former Alabama center Charles Bediako is now current Alabama center Charles Bediako once again.

Bediako—a former G Leaguer who last suited up for the Crimson Tide in 2023—is immediately eligible to play for Alabama after receiving a temporary restraining order, according to court documents reported on Wednesday morning by Nick Kelly of al.com.

The 23-year-old Brampton, Ontario, native has spent parts of the past three seasons in the G League. He played six games for the Austin Spurs in 2024, 34 for the Grand Rapids Gold in 2025, and six for the Motor City Cruise this year.

Bediako’s temporary restraining order comes amid a widespread philosophical debate over what makes a college basketball player as players with high-level professional experience have gradually entered the game. Baylor, for instance, is regularly playing ex-NBA draft pick James Nnaji—the 31st pick of the 2023 draft.

Unlike Nnaji, a Europe-trained Nigerian national who had no college experience before joining the Bears, Bediako was a good player for the Crimson Tide in 2022 and ‘23. He made the SEC’s All-Freshman team in ‘22 before making its All-Defensive and All-Tournament team in ‘23, and in the latter year he scored in double figures in two NCAA tournament games.

