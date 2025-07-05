EXCLUSIVE: Brandon Smith Breaks Down His Commitment To Arizona
Brandon Smith is one of the better players in the Arizona Wildcats staff, and recently committed to the WIldcats. Following his commitment, he caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI about his commitment decision and more.
"I feel at ease with my decision and grateful for that feeling. After my official visit, I knew I wanted to commit. The city of Tucson embraces all of the Wildcats sports team, beautiful campus and most of the people I met were friendly. But what I look forward to is the brotherhood of the running back room. Everyone has a different skill set but the same winning vision of the program," the new Arizona Wildcats commit stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI.
How does the commit feel the class is turning out at this time?
"I am excited about the recruiting class. All of the guys that have committed have a strong work ethic and a deep love for football. Arizona saw what position areas they needed to add depth and just being able to add to that solution is a blessing. I know the guys will come onto campus ready to work and give it their all."
The newest commit believes it is important for him to build a relationship with the fellow commits. he explains why this is the case.
"I have not had a chance to reach out to all of the commits but I plan on doing that soon. It is important for me to do that just so I can introduce myself and establish a connection before next summer arrives."
Visiting qny other places is completely out of the picture. He will now turn his focus to something else.
"I do not plan or want to take any other visits as my recruitment is officially closed. Arizona is home! I can now turn my complete attention to my senior season and help my team get back to the CA state title game."
The commit left the interview off with a message to the fans.
"The only message I have is Thank you! I have received a lot of positive comments through social media during this whole crazy process, and I am appreciative of the support. There are some coaches that I know will always support me regardless of what school I am at."
