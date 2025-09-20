Brian Demoss Breaks Down Latest in His Arizona Recruitment
The Arizona Wildcats have been targeting multiple different prospects for multiple different places as they have been looking to land several different players with the hopes of building up yet another recruiting class.
They have already landed majority of the players that they will take in the 2026 recruiting class with the exception and maybe a few players that have yet to commit to a school but even if they don't land those players they are in a great shape, thanks to the commitments that they have been able to land, which is allowed them to focus on the 2027 recruiting class more than any other class in the nation, which is also very intriguing due to many of the schools already shifting their focus to the 2027 recruiting class.
They've been targeting multiple different positions, including the EDGE rusher position, simply due to the fact that they want to be able to land the best of the best when it comes to rushing the quarterback.
One of the main players that they have been targeting for the EDGE rusher position is Brian Demoss, who has one of the deepest pass-rushing bags in the country, in my opinion.
He has been targeted by many different schools, including the Arizona Wildcats, who have hopes of bringing in the best of the best. They have the chance to do exactly what they have hopes of doing, which is to bring in Demoss.
The Breakdown
He recently caught up with Arizona Wildcats on that side to detail everything that fans need to know about his Arizona Wildcats recruitment. Here is what he had to say.
- "Arizona has been reaching out and sending me plenty of invites," the talented Arizona Wildcats prospect stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI about his Arizona Wildcats recruitment.
The talented prospect then went into detail about what his season looks like and how that
- "Due to my season, I can't visit just yet because of my own schedule. Arizona, I would definitely love to visit."
Will the prospect be keeping the Arizona Wildcats in a good spot, or is the talented prospect looking at the Arizona Wildcats as one of the teams that are just there? He detailed how they are among the top when speaking with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
- "As far as rankings they are in my top 10. Really, have not spoken to many coaches for everyone is busy into he season."
