Arizona Loses Out on Three-Star 2026 Linebacker Target

Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan should be pleased with how the Early National Signing period has gone for them. The Wildcats added two commits leading up to signing day and saw none of their commits flip to other programs.

However, it wasn't all good news for Arizona, as an uncommitted linebacker prospect they had been targeting committed to Washington on Monday.

Arizona Linebacker Target Commits to Washington

On Dec 1, Ramzak Fruean, a three-star linebacker from Bethel High School in Spanaway, Washington, committed to Washington. Fruean announced his commitment on X and explained that, after careful consideration, he ultimately decided that the Huskies were the best program for him.

I’m committed to the University of Washington! This was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but after talking with my family, praying on it, and really thinking about where I can grow the most, UW felt like the right place for me. The coaches showed real love, the… pic.twitter.com/7w5FikRw8q — Ramzak Fruean (@FrueanRamzak) December 1, 2025

"I’m committed to the University of Washington," Fruean wrote. "This was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but after talking with my family, praying on it, and really thinking about where I can grow the most, UW felt like the right place for me."

He added that the opportunity to stay close to home also influenced his commitment to Washington.

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Detailed view of Washington Huskies helmet during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The coaches showed real love, the vision is strong, and the opportunity to build something special means everything," Fruean wrote. "I'm blessed to have to opportunity to stay closer to my family and play for the home team. I’m beyond grateful for every program that believed in me, but now I’m locked in with the purple and gold. Go Dawgs!!!"

Fruean had initially been committed to UCLA, but decommitted from the Bruins when they parted ways with former head coach DeShaun Foster. Arizona extended him an offer shortly after his decommitment and hosted him on campus in Tucson for an official visit in October.

Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On November 21, Fruean narrowed down his decision to three schools, naming Arizona alongside Washington and BYU. Given his visit with the Wildcats, it seemed like there was a strong chance that he would choose Arizona, but ultimately, that was not the case.

It's a tough blow for Arizona as Fruean would've been a fantastic late addition to the Wildcats' 2026 class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 814 overall player nationally, the No. 68 linebacker, and the No. 6 prospect from Washington.

Overall, it's been a strong signing period for Arizona, and while missing out on Fruean isn't the outcome the Wildcats wanted, the program is still in contention to land a few more prospects in the upcoming days.

