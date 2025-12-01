Arizona Steals Top 2026 Offensive Lineman From Kansas State
The Early National Signing Period for the 2026 recruiting class is here. While most prospects' commitments are finalized, there is still expected to be some movement among the top recruits in the country over the next few days.
While Arizona's 2026 class is already strong, head coach Brent Brennan was not satisfied with it going into the signing period, as the Wildcats flipped a four-star offensive lineman from Kansas State on Sunday evening.
Wildcats' Flip Four-Star OL From Kansas State
On Nov 30, Justin Morales, a four-star interior offensive lineman from Franklin High School in El Paso, Texas, announced on X that he would be flipping his commitment from Kansas State to Arizona, writing, "I'm home!!"
Morales had been committed to Kansas State since June, but that didn't stop Brennan and the Wildcats' recruiting staff from pursuing him this fall, as Arizona extended him an offer at the end of October.
The Wildcats continued making a push for him throughout November, and their efforts paid off as they have now added an elite offensive lineman to their 2026 class.
Rivals' industry rankings list Morales as the No. 348 overall player in the 2026 cycle, the No. 29 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 40 prospect from Texas. With his flip to Arizona, he now becomes the third-highest rated commit in the Wildcats' 2026 class.
With the addition of Morales, Arizona's 2026 class now ranks 32nd nationally, according to 247Sports, and 41st, according to Rivals. It's shaping up to be Brennan's best class during his time as the Wildcats' head coach and should set the program up for future success.
Being able to flip a four-star prospect from a Big 12 opponent is a testament to what Brennan and Arizona achieved on the field this season, as the Wildcats have established themselves as one of the top teams in the conference.
Although the signing period is underway, Morales might not be the last high school prospect to join Arizona's 2026 class, as the Wildcats are in a strong position with at least three more recruits.
It will be interesting to see how the next few days unfold for Arizona on the recruiting trail. However, even if they don't add another player, it's still been an impressive cycle for Brennan and company.
With Arizona's recent recruiting success, Wildcats fans should be excited about the upcoming transfer portal window in January, as the program has an opportunity to add even more talent to an already strong class.
