Bryce James’ Season: The Big Question Ahead
The No. 5-ranked Arizona Wildcats are now 4-0 following their most recent win over the No. 15-ranked UCLA Bruins, which was their second win over a top 15-ranked team in their young season.
The Wildcats have been dominant throughout four games due to a mix of veteran players and a group of upperclassmen who make up the No. 2 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports.
Besides the two close games against ranked Florida and UCLA, Arizona has outscored its other opponents 177-116 and will look to continue its dominance this Wednesday against the No. 3-ranked UConn Huskies at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion.
Of the many young, talented players that Arizona has on its roster, guard Bryce James has yet to play any minutes, regardless of the score of the game, indicating that he might be redshirted at some point in the season.
James' pedigree
James is the son of four-time NBA champion and all-time leading scorer, Lebron James. His brother, Bronny, played at USC and made his second career start with the Lakers this past Saturday against the Milwaukee Bucks.
A new team
The 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard was a three-star recruit coming out of Sierra Canyon High School and aided in the Trailblazers winning the CIF State Division I State Championship in 2025.
James chose to sign with the Wildcats after receiving offers from Ohio State and Duquesne in Pittsburgh, PA, stating that it was the environment of home games and the desire to have a real college experience for choose Arizona.
With guards Jaden Bradley and Anthony Dell'Orso getting a ton of playing time, along with Brayden Burries and senior transfer Evan Nelson, it will be hard for James to get any valuable playing time at the guard position.
- "No final decision have been made, but it's tough," Lloyd said in a press conference after Arizona's 35-point win over NAU. "It puts you in a tough situation. You play Bryce in a game like this for three minutes, it burns a year of eligibility. I wish it was easier. I wish there was a set number of games you could play a guy like they have in football."
- "I think that would make a lot of sense for some of these kids. But we don't, so I can only operate with the rules that we currently have because I want Bryce to have the best college basketball career, the most options in his college basketball career long term, whatever that looks like."
The opportunity to redshirt will allow him to develop his skills further while preserving a year of eligibility. With Dell'Orso and Bradley leaving the program after this year, the Wildcats will need James to hone his skills and be at his best come next season.
Although college football players can play up to four games and still redshirt, the rules are not the same for basketball as a single minute on the court makes them eligible for the season.
