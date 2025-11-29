Can Arizona Add More Talent Before Early National Signing Day?
Brent Brennan and Arizona's recruiting staff have done a solid job in the 2026 recruiting cycle, securing 20 commits so far and building a top-45 class nationally.
With Early National Signing Day approaching, it's unlikely there will be much movement in the Wildcats' class, but three prospects are realistic targets for Brennan and his staff to add. Here's a look at each prospect and Arizona's standing in their recruitment.
Three 2026 Prospects Arizona Could Land Before Early National Signing Day
Josiah Vilmael, Three-Star CB
Josiah Vilmael is a three-star cornerback prospect from Fort Bend Travis High School in Richmond, Texas. He initially had been committed to Oklahoma State, but decommitted from the program after the Cowboys parted ways with Mike Gundy.
Arizona extended him an offer shortly after he decommitted from Oklahoma State, and hosted him on campus in Tucson for an official visit in October. On Nov. 16, Vilmael named Arizona as one of his final eight schools, giving the Wildcats a real shot to land him.
Vilmael would be a solid late addition to Arizona's 2026 class as Rivals' Industry rankings list him as the No. 1,166 overall player in the country, the No. 113 cornerback, and the No. 163 recruit from Texas. He hasn't set a commitment date, but he should be making a decsion soon.
Ramzak Fruean, Three-Star LB
Ramzak Fruean is a three-star linebacker from Bethel High School in Spanaway, Washington. He was committed to UCLA's 2026 class, but decommitted from the program after the Bruins parted ways with former head coach DeShaun Foster.
Brennan and his staff acted quickly, extending an offer to Fruean in September and hosting him for an official visit in Oct. On Nov. 21, Rivals' Greg Biggins announced that the young linebacker was down to three schools, naming Arizona alongside BYU and Washington.
It's unclear when Fruean will make a decision, but it will likely be within the next few days. He's one of the top uncommitted linebackers remaining in the 2026 cycle, with Rivals' industry rankings listing him as the No. 805 overall player in the country, the No. 67 linebacker, and the No. 6 prospect from Washington.
Nemyah Telona, Three-Star DL
Nemyah Telona is a three-star defensive lineman from De La Salle High School in Concord, California. Unlike Vilmael and Fruean, he's a flip candidate for the Wildcats as he's currently committed to Cal. However, Arizona has been making a push for him over the last month.
Arizona hosted Telona on an official visit during their game against BYU, and the young defensive lineman has been outspoken about his interest in the Wildcats.
According to Rivals' Adam Gorney, Telona is still leaning towards staying committed to Cal. Still, Arizona has a real chance to flip him, and he likely won't make a decision until Early National Signing Day.
He would be a great addition to the Wildcats' 2026 class as Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 797 overall player in the country, the No. 84 defensive lineman, and the No. 59 prospect from California.
