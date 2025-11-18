Top Uncommitted 2026 Cornerback Names Arizona in Top 8
Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan have done a solid job during the 2026 recruiting cycle, securing 21 commits. As Early National Signing Day approaches in Dec. the Wildcats are looking to round out their class, and they may be on the verge of adding another talented prospect.
A three-star cornerback and former Oklahoma State commit, who Arizona has been targeting throughout the fall, recently named the Wildcats among his final eight schools, giving them a strong chance to secure a commitment from one of the top uncommitted players in the 2026 class.
Three-Star Cornerback Names Arizona in Final 8 Schools
On Nov. 16, Josiah Vilmael, a three-star cornerback from Fort Bend Travis High School in Richmond, Texas, named Arizona as one of his final eight schools alongside Arizona State, Baylor, Cal, Iowa, Kansas State, Maryland, and Texas.
Vilmael had been committed to Oklahoma State since April 8, but after the program parted ways with former head coach Mike Gundy, the young cornerback decommitted from the Cowboys and reopened his recruitment.
Brennan and his staff acted quickly, extending Vilmael an offer on Sept 22. On Oct 11, Arizona hosted him on campus in Tucson for an official visit (OV) during their game against BYU.
According to Rivals, Vilmael is the third-highest rated uncommitted cornerback prospect in the 2026 class. Rivals' Industry rankings list him as the No. 1,166 overall player in the country, the No. 113 cornerback, and the No. 163 recruit from Texas.
The 6'1", 185-pound cornerback would be a massive addition to Arizona's 2026 class, especially considering he'll be making his decision so late in the cycle. So far, Vilmael has taken OVs with Arizona, Iowa, and Baylor. However, he plans to make trips to Texas, Arizona State, and Kansas State before the end of the season.
Currently, the Wildcats are in a strong position to land him, with Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine giving them the third-highest chance at 26.3%, only behind Kansas State and Texas. Vilmael hasn't yet set a commitment date, but it's expected that he'll make his decision ahead of Early National Signing Day.
Arizona has only one cornerback committed to its 2026 class: Xaier Hiler, a three-star prospect from Denton, Texas. While it may not be the Wildcats' most significant position of need this cycle, Brennan and his staff should still push to secure a commitment from Vilamel.
While there's no guarantee that Vilmael will ultimately choose Arizona, being named to his final eight schools is a good sign of where the Wildcats stand in his recruitment.
Please be sure to share your thoughts on Josiah Vilmael naming Arizona in his top eight schools. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.