Coach Brent Brennan Breaks Down Connection With Baylor Coach
We are just a couple days away from the final home game for Arizona this season as the Wildcats have just two games remaining in the regular season. The Wildcats will welcome a 5-5 Baylor team to Tucson who is still fighting for bowl eligibility.
Baylor possesses one of the most explosive offenses in the Big 12. They enter this week No. 3 in the conference in total yards (464.9), No. 1 in passing yards (324.4) and No. 5 in scoring (33.2).
Arizona coach Brent Brennan talked to the media on Thursday about his expectations for Saturday's game as well as his previous connection with Baylor coach Dave Aranda. Here are a few takeaways from what he had to say.
Opening statement: We got Nick Foles going into the Hall of Fame, which is a super cool thing. He is a great guy. He has been a great supporter of Arizona football and our staff. He's been really great to me in my time here, came out here my first year and spent a few days during spring practice. We're trying to get him back, but he's got young kids and a busy schedule...
I think about watching a little bit of that game last night and how it finished for coach Lloyd and the basketball team. How awesome was that. To go on the road and win that game in that environment. I think it speaks to the awesome momentum of our athletic department right now and all the exciting things that are happening. We got a big time game here this weekend. I'm looking forward to honoring our seniors."
On what is impressive about the Baylor offense
Brennan: "They've done just a fantastic job. You watch how explosive they are. All of their wideouts can go. They can all run, they can all make plays, they're all tough and then (Michael) Trigg is something different. The other day I used Kellen Winslow, but choose whoever you want. Just really athletic, big body and a coverage problem because of his length and his athleticism...
I felt like going into Cincinnati, we were playing the best offense we had played all year and I get on the plane after the Cincinnati game and I'm watching Baylor play Utah, and I'm like 'Holy smokes. These guys are impressive.' We got our hands full. It's any given Saturday in the Big 12."
On Matthew Lado getting the start on Saturday
On the Availability Report, Arizona right tackle Tristan Bounds was ruled out. It will be Matthew Lado getting the start in his place at right tackle.
Brennan: "I think Matt has done a great job. I really believe in coach Oglesby and his ability to develop players. This is year six with (Oglesby) and I together being part of our staff, but I just watched him do that with a lot of different young men. He starts by really doing a great job of building a really strong connection and the relationship with the player which allows him to coach that player really hard to be really demanding of that player in that players process of development."
On Brennan's connection with Baylor coach Dave Aranda
Brennan: "I think Dave is a fantastic football coach and maybe even a better person... We've had so much crossover during our time. The first time was winter of 1998, I interviewed for a graduate assistant job at Cal Lutheran. He was a student assistant on that staff, so we met then. He was in the interview process with me and they were peppering me with questions...
Our paths kept crossing as we were young coaches and then we as got older, we were graduate assistants at the same time. We always had a good relationship We always talked. I really respect him. I think he's a great dude and a great coach."
