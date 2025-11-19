Three Baylor Offensive Players To Watch Against Arizona
Arizona enters its final home game of the season at 7-3, coming off a big win on the road over Cincinnati. It will be senior day for Dalton Johnson, Treydan Stukes and the rest of the senior class on Saturday when the Wildcats take on Baylor.
The Bears had high expectations heading into the season, but haven't been able to live up to them this year. They enter this weekend sitting at 5-5, coming off a 55-28 loss against Utah and having lost three of their last four games. They will be a team playing with some desperation as they sit just one win away from reaching a bowl game with two games left in the regular season.
Baylor boasts one of the most explosive offenses in the Big 12 as they enter this week No. 3 in the conference in total yards (464.9), No. 1 in passing yards (324.4) and No. 5 in scoring (33.2).
Here are three players to monitor this weekend for Baylor on the offensive side of the ball.
QB Sawyer Robertson
The leader in passing yards in the Big 12 this season, Sawyer Robertson has thrown for 3,210 yards while completing 61 percent of his passes with 29 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Robertson threw for 430 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions despite getting blown out by Utah last week. He has thrown for over 400 yards in three games this season and at least 300 yards in seven games.
The high-volume passing attack has also led to some mistakes, as he has thrown multiple interceptions in three games. He has also been sacked multiple times in four straight games.
TE Michael Trigg
One of the top tight ends in not just the Big 12, but the country this season, Michael Trigg has hauled in 43 passes for 649 yards and six touchdowns. He sits inside the top-10 in receiving yards in the conference.
Trigg has caught at least three passes in all but one game this season, with at least 50 yards receiving in six games this year. He will continue to be a safety blanket for Robertson in the middle of the field and in the red zone.
WR Josh Cameron
The second-leading receiver in the Big 12 this season, Josh Cameron has racked up 746 yards through the air on a conference-high 60 receptions with seven touchdowns.
The senior showed out last week despite the loss, hauling in 13 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns. It was his second game this season with at least 150 receiving yards as well as his second multi-touchdown game.
Cameron has shown to a threat both in the short-to-intermediate range as well as the deep passing game.
What players are you monitoring on the offensive side of the ball for Baylor? To let us know, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.