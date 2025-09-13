3 Defensive Standouts From Arizona's Win Over Kansas State
After two dominant wins over Hawaii and Weber State to start the season, Arizona and its defense faced its toughest test of the season Friday night at home against Kansas State.
Outside of the first play of the second half, the defense dominated Avery Johnson and the Kansas State offense all night. They held them to 3-for-17 on third and fourth down plays combined, and just 193 yards of total offense in the entire game.
It has been quite a strong start to the season for the defensive unit under new defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales.
Here are three individual defensive players who stood out in Friday's win.
DB Genesis Smith -- Eight tackles (four solo), 0.5 tackle for loss, three pass deflections
Smith also had two potential interceptions dropped that could have led to an even bigger night for him.
The Wildcats' defense was flying all over the field, and they were led by Smith, who was involved in several big plays in the win. Across the first three games of the season, he has totaled 19 tackles with one interception and four pass deflections.
DB Gavin Hunter -- Four tackles (two solo), two tackles for loss
Hunter made a couple of huge tackles in open space for Arizona to help turn what could have been a big play into no gain or even a loss of yards.
Treydan Stukes made his season debut on limited snaps, recording two tackles with half a sack and half a tackle for loss. When he went off the field, it was Hunter coming in, making some huge plays for the Wildcats in the secondary.
Through three games, Hunter has totaled eight tackles with one interception and two pass deflections.
DL Deshawn McKnight -- three tackles (two solo), 0.5 sack, 2.5 tackles for loss
The defensive line was able to get pressure all game long on Avery Johnson in the backfield, bringing different packages to the field and different blitzes.
McKnight played a huge part in keeping both Johnson and the Kansas State run game in check as a whole with 2.5 tackles for loss. The defensive line unit as a whole has been rejuvenated with new position coach Joe Salave'a.
McKnight has totaled eight tackles with one total sack through the first three games of the season.
Arizona will take a 3-0 record heading into its first bye week of the season before heading on the road to take on Iowa State to open Big 12 conference play.
