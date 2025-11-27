Three Defensive Players To Watch For Arizona Against Arizona State
It is officially a ranked Territorial Cup between Arizona and Arizona State as the Wildcats enter Friday's matchup ranked No. 25 and the Sun Devils are ranked No. 20 in the College Football Playoff Rankings. Both schools are seeking their ninth win on the season in the final regular season game of the year.
Arizona was a big favorite two years ago and won 59-23. Arizona State was a big favorite last year and won 49-7.
This year, both teams are entering the game on a roll in what most expect to be a more competitive game.
Arizona State will be led by quarterback Jeff Sims behind center with Sam Leavitt out for the season. As a unit, the Sun Devils rank No. 5 in the Big 12 in total offense (417.5 YPG), but bottom-five in scoring offense (26.3 PPG) on the year.
Here are three players to watch for the Wildcats on the defensive side of the ball.
DB Dalton Johnson
This section can easily list the trio of seniors Dalton Johnson and Treydan Stukes, as well as Genesis Smith and the entire secondary that has been dominant for Arizona all season. The Wildcats boast not only the top passing defense in the Big 12, but even one of the top passing defenses in the entire country.
It has been an opportunistic secondary all season for Arizona with the amount of turnovers it has forced, something it'll look to continue against Sims and the Sun Devils' offense.
It is notable that defensive back Jay'Vion Cole, who leads Arizona with four interceptions on the season, is listed as questionable.
LB Taye Brown
The Wildcats linebacker room has become even more depleted with freshman Myron Robinson out for the season.
Max Harris is not listed on the Availability Report, but he also recently got banged up again with his exact status uncertain.
Taye Brown stepped up in a huge way in last week's win over Baylor. He will likely be needed in a big way again against the mobility of Sims as well as ASU running back Raleek Brown on the ground alongside Chase Kennedy, Riley Wilson and Jabari Mann with that position group.
DL Deshawn McKnight
The Wildcats' defensive line has been banged up, but Deshawn McKnight has been one of the more stable options with that unit for Arizona this season as the leader with 11 tackles for loss.
Arizona State will be looking to establish its rushing game early and often led by Sims behind center and Brown in the backfield. The Wildcats will need McKnight and the entire defensive line to step up in a big way and contain Sims as a runner.
Tia Savea has been downgraded to doubtful, so he is unlikely to be available.
