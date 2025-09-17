Dieter Lotulelei Updates Arizona Wildcats Recruitment
Dieter Lotulelei is one of the more intriguing prospects on the defensive line. He is someone who has been able to rack up multiple different offers, including the Arizona offer, which he recently discussed with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
- "I had a great visit this past summer to Arizona when I attended with some of my coaches and teammates from West High. I liked the culture of the program, the facilities, and I like the Big 12 conference. I can see a future at Arizona, and I would say it is one of my top choices," the talented prospect stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI about his Arizona Wildcats opportunity.
The Arizona Wildcats have multiple standout coaches on the staff. They have been able to recruit well because of these coaches, but there is still more work to be done. Recruiting never stops, and that is because they need to be able to participate in this element 24/7, every minute, and every second of the day, simply because recruiting doesn't sleep and those who recruit well win championships.
- "I have talked to the Defensive Coordinator, Danny Gonzales, and Defensive line coach Joe Salave’a, but most of my post-visit conversations have been with Joe. The conversations have been great! Joe is giving me the breakdown on how they run the program and getting a feel of the defensive scheme at Arizona! They talked about how they run practice, and I learned a lot about the program in such a short visit," said the Arizona Wildcats target.
The talented prospect has already started to schedule a visit.
- "I am planning on attending a game in October with my parents. I want to experience the Wildcat culture and get a feel of the city, the stadium, and the program in live action."
Multiple schools have started to stand out in his recruitment. He details the list when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI.
- "San Diego State and Colorado State are schools that are showing me the most love. It feels good to hear from them before my games, always wishing me luck and sending positive vibes. It feels genuine and personal, and I appreciate it."
What do the Wildcats need to do to improve?
- "There is not really anything that they need to do. I’m just excited to get the recruiting process going and work on myself to prepare for the next level. Big 12 is a great conference, and Arizona being a part of that conference makes a difference to me."
