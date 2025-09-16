The Loyalty Arizona Wildcats Commit Khalil Sanogo Possesses
There are multiple things that are going well in the Arizona Wildcats class, including the commitments of multiple different prospects, standing strong, despite other schools, starting to reach out with the hopes of adding to their class as the Wildcats have remained pretty much the same since the summer months, which is exactly what you would hope for other than potentially adding prospects, but even if the Wildcats were to not add any more prospects, they would remain in a good form thanks to how they recruited throughout the summer.
One of the better prospects that committed to them has remained solid ever since his commitment and he has no plans of backing off of that commitment as he recently caught up with Arizona Wildcats on their side to discuss this.
That prospect is Khalil Sanogo, who is an offensive lineman commit who decided to commit to the Arizona Wildcats back in the month of July, as he was one of the final players to commit to the Wildcats. Here is what he had to say in his interview.
EXCLUSIVE: Arizona Wildcats Commit Khalil Sanogo Talks Loyalty
- "My commitment as of late has been going well. I keep in contact with some of the staff whenever I can," the talented commit stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI about his current standpoint in his Arizona Wildcats commitment
Hey, then we're going to have a conversation about which coach he talks to the most and how that conversation typically goes, as they are always conversing about multiple different things, but there are multiple things that are consistent in his conversation with these guys.
- "I communicate with Coach Oglesby the most often, and he evaluates my film whenever possible, so I can get another viewpoint on what I need to do."
When will the talented prospect be visiting the Arizona Wildcats? He provided an inside look at the game that he has set in stone at this time.
- "I’m visiting Arizona October 11th, the weekend of the BYU game."
The talented prospect is locked in with the Arizona Wildcats as he reassured everyone through a confirming statement that it's the principle of his decision and that he doesn't look back off of that.
- "No schools as of now are trying to flip me, and I don’t plan on visiting any other schools at the moment, it’s just my principle. I made my decision and I’m sticking with it."
