Danny Gonzales Falls Short of Elite Coaching Award

Arizona's defense was the story of the season in Tucson. An easily torn apart unit a year ago turned a corner in 2025 and rounded into one of the best defenses in the country.

Led by a veteran trio in the secondary of Dalton Johnson , Genesis Smith and Treydan Stukes, the Wildcats rose to the occasion against several high-powered offenses in the Big 12. After stealing back the Territorial Cup with a win over rival Arizona State, the Wildcats have one more opportunity to suit up together and shut down opposing offenses.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

That matchup will come against the ACC's SMU Mustangs, which will travel to San Diego to face Arizona in the Holiday Bowl .

The Mustangs have an experienced offensive core, led by veteran quarterback Kevin Jennings, and should serve as a worthwhile challenge for Arizona.

Brent Brennan and the Wildcats began bowl preparation on Tuesday, and he's also trying to keep his roster and staff intact. Keeping his new coordinators will be a huge task this offseason, given the role both played in the turnaround season.

Danny Gonzales Not a Finalist For Broyles Award

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales with quarterback Noah Fifita (1) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales led the charge in turning around Arizona's defense this season. The Wildcats landed talent through the transfer portal , but it was largely a change in approach that led to increased production.

In 2024, Arizona couldn't stop anyone. They allowed 31.8 points per game (109th nationally), 239 passing yards (103rd), 413 total yards (106th) and 1.3 turnovers forced per game (82nd).

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates with defensive back Ayden Garnes (9) after an interception against Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Just one season later, the Wildcats thrived in their first year with Gonzales calling the defense, allowing 18.9 points per game (19th nationally), 155.9 passing yards (4th), 301.6 total yards (16th), and 2.3 turnovers forced per game (1st).

Arizona's turnover margin was the nation's best through the regular season (16) and a huge reason for the team's success. In fact, the Wildcats forced more turnovers this season (28) than they allowed touchdowns (25).

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats linebacker Taye Brown (6) and defensive back Genesis Smith (12) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gonzales was one of 63 coaches nominated for the Broyles Award this season , which is annually presented to the nation's top assistant coach. However, despite the turnaround season, Gonzales was not listed among the five finalists for the award.

The finalists are Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, Indiana defensive coordinator Bryant Haines, Miami defensive coordinator Corey Heatherman, Ohio State defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and Texas Tech defensive coordinator Shiel Wood.

Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) intercepts a pass intended for Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Cyrus Allen (4) in the second quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Arizona Wildcats at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 15, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Four defensive coordinators earned nominations over Gonzales. All four defenses have slightly better overall numbers defensively than Arizona, and each team is currently in the College Football Playoff.

If Arizona had played on championship weekend, it's possible that Gonzales could have earned more recognition for the award. However, it could make Gonzales easier to extend for the long term in Tucson.

