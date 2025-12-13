A Difference Maker on the Floor for Arizona Wildcats

Known for her physical presence, rebounding ability, and efficient scoring around the basket, Francois has been an important piece of Arizona’s frontcourt rotation as the Wildcats compete in Big 12 play. As of the most recent team statistical data, she’s played in 9 games, averaging solid contributions in minutes, scoring, rebounding, and defense.

Playing Time & Offensive Production

Across nine games, Francois has logged 16.8 minutes per game, reflecting her role as a key frontcourt player in Arizona’s rotation. She’s averaging 6.4 points per game, placing her among the team's more consistent secondary scorers behind top options like Mickayla Perdue and Noelani Cornfield.

Francois has been highly efficient offensively when she has touches, shooting 56.8 % from the field, the highest field-goal percentage on the team among players with significant minutes. Her inside scoring has come primarily on high-percentage attempts near the rim, reflecting an eye for scoring in traffic and on offensive rebounds.

Rebounding & Defense

One of Francois’s most notable contributions this season has been on the glass. She leads the Wildcats in rebounds per game with 4.9 rebounds, a strong figure given her minutes total and a key part of Arizona’s effort to control possessions. Whether crashing the offensive boards or securing defensive rebounds, Francois consistently battles on both ends of the floor.

Defensively, she’s also a presence around the basket, averaging about 0.8 blocks per game, which places her among the team’s leaders in that category as well. Her ability to deter interior scoring threats allows Arizona to switch between different defensive looks without a dramatic drop-off inside.

All-Around Contributions

While not always reflected in basic box scores, Francois brings intangible value that helps Arizona compete in tight games. She’s shown a willingness to dive for loose balls, set physical screens, and make hustle plays that don’t always show up in traditional statistics.

Her assist average of 1.7 per game is notable for a post player, indicating she can find cutters and open teammates when defenses collapse on her. She also contributes 3.2 defensive stats (steals and deflections) per game, helping spark transition opportunities and defensive stops.

Role & Impact

As the Wildcats navigate a competitive Big 12 schedule, Francois’s role as a versatile forward who rebounds, defends, and converts efficiently near the basket remains valuable. She’s not just a complementary scorer but her rebounding and interior defense help stabilize Arizona’s front court against bigger opponents, and her energy often sets the tone early in games.

