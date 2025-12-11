The Three Stars of the Game For Arizona Women's Basketball

In a tense, back-and-forth contest that ended 87–83 in favor of Arizona, three Wildcats stood out above the rest: Mickayla Perdue, Noelani Cornfield, and Tanyuel Welch. Each contributed in different ways, and all proved critical to the team’s narrow win.

Mickayla Perdue

Mickayla Perdue was Arizona’s leading scorer. She poured in a game-high 27 points on 11-of-18 shooting, including an impressive 5-of-9 from three-point range. Her offensive burst was what Arizona needed to build and maintain a lead over much of the game.

Despite the pressure of a late push by EKU, Perdue kept delivering with her shooting efficiency, helping balance out a game where turnovers and defensive miscues threatened to give the Colonels the edge. She also contributed two rebounds and one assist.

Noelani Cornfield

Noelani Cornfield served as the stabilizing floor general. She posted 22 points on 6-of-11 shooting and knocked down 80% of her free throws. Where Cornfield was most valuable, though, was in her playmaking and ball security: she recorded 8 assists and had zero turnovers a which was an impressive feat in a tight game where Arizona as a team had 15 turnovers, and EKU converted many into points.

Her steady ball-handling and ability to create scoring opportunities allowed the Wildcats to run their offense under pressure and limited easy transition or turnover-offense chances for EKU.

Tanyuel Welch

Lastly, Tanyuel Welch was a force on the defensive end and on the boards. She finished with 11 rebounds and added 7 points, and perhaps most impressively did all of that without committing a foul despite a physical, pressure-filled game.

In a game where second-chance opportunities and extra possessions could swing the outcome, Welch’s rebound work helped Arizona limit EKU’s offensive rebounds and extra looks. According to the box score, Arizona totaled 44 rebounds to EKU’s 38, a differential which Welch helped make possible.

Beyond their individual stats, the combined strengths of these three players helped Arizona navigate a chaotic finish. The Wildcats shot 50% from the field overall (30-of-60), and 40% from three (8-of-20), which was far better than EKU’s 38% and 29%, respectively.

Putting it all together: Perdue provided the offensive firepower, Cornfield the orchestration and composure, and Welch the gritty defense and rebounding. Without any one of them, Arizona might have struggled to close out the game, but together, they gave the Wildcats exactly what they needed in a high-pressure finish.

The Wildcats were in need of more team depth to finish games and get back on track, and they were able to accomplish just that.

