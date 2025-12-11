An Updated Look at Arizona Women's Basketballs Senior Leader

Noelani Cornfield has quietly become one of the most impactful and efficient contributors for the Arizona Wildcats women’s basketball team in 2025-26, combining scoring, playmaking, and defensive activity into a well-rounded statistical profile.

As a senior guard, Cornfield’s experience and leadership show up not just in the box score, but in how she controls tempo and minimizes mistakes, which is an essential trait for a point guard.

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizonaís Noelani Cornfield speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

Through the early part of the season, according to ESPN.com, Cornfield is averaging 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game for Arizona, while shooting 45.8% from the field. Her assist numbers place her among the team leaders and near the top in the Big 12 in assists per game at third, reflecting her role as the primary facilitator in Arizona’s offense.

Cornfield’s scoring has also taken a significant step forward this season. She’s showing the ability to not only set up teammates but to create and make plays for herself, already posting multiple high-output scoring games. For example, in a 78–63 win over CSU Bakersfield, she exploded for 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting, adding nine assists, six rebounds, and four steals in 40 minutes of action.

Cornfield’s ball security has also been a distinguishing strength. In Arizona’s 87–83 win over Eastern Kentucky, she contributed 22 points and eight assists while committing zero turnovers, a rare combination of aggressive playmaking and possession control that is highly valuable in close games. She is not afraid to rise to the challenges the team has faced all season long.

Cornfield didn’t just arrive in Arizona with this toolkit, but she built it. Before transferring to Tucson, she was an elite contributor at Buffalo, where she earned MAC All-Defensive Team honors, ranked second in the conference in both steals and assists, and helped lead her team to a historic season. That blend of scoring, distributing, and defending has translated well to the Big 12 level.

Becky Burke in front of the bench coaching her team | Marison Bilagody, Arizona Athletics

In summary, Noelani Cornfield’s 2025-26 season is a compelling story of a veteran guard elevating her game across multiple statistical categories. Averaging double-digit scoring, a team-leading eight assists, and a strong field-goal percentage north of 45%, she embodies the modern point-guard archetype.

Someone who can score efficiently, control the offense, and influence the game without turning the ball over. Her performances illustrate not just volume, but impact, making her one of Arizona’s most indispensable players and a team leader that a young group of players needs to find success.

