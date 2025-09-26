Arizona vs. Iowa State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 5
A battle between a pair of undefeated teams is coming to Jack Trice Stadium this weekend. Arizona will visit No. 12 Iowa State for a Big 12 matchup on Saturday as a 6.5-point underdog at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The Wildcats are 3-0 while the Cyclones sport a 4-0 record ahead of Saturday’s game. Both teams have secured a win from a close game with Kansas State this season, so this matchup could be competitive.
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the matchup.
Arizona vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Arizona: -6.5 (-110)
- Iowa State: +6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Arizona: -240
- Iowa State: +195
Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Arizona vs. Iowa State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Jack Trice Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Arizona Record: 3-0
- Iowa State Record: 4-0
Arizona vs. Iowa State Key Players to Watch
Arizona
Noah Fifita: Fifita will enter this Week 5 matchup having thrown for 712 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions this season. He hasn’t racked up a ton of yardage with his legs but has rushed for three touchdowns as well. The Wildcats quarterback spread the ball around to a variety of receivers and will need to continue to avoid turning the ball over to give his team a chance to win.
Iowa State
Rocco Becht: Becht has thrown for 860 yards with seven touchdowns and one pick. He’s also contributed by scoring a pair of rushing touchdowns this season. Like Fifita, the Cyclones quarterback doesn’t have a go-to weapon through the air. Four different players have crossed the century mark in receiving yards. Becht’s willingness to spread the ball around has helped Iowa State overcome adversity this season.
Arizona vs. Iowa State Prediction and Pick
This game could end up being close, but Iowa State has been more battle tested than Arizona at this point in the season.
The Cyclones toughed out a win on a neutral field in Ireland to open up its season and edged out Iowa in a heated, in-state rivalry game before securing their fourth win of the season and getting a bye for Week 4.
Iowa State has covered the spread in six of its previous nine home games while Arizona is gearing up for its first road game of the season. The Wildcats have failed to cover the spread in four of their previous five road games, so I’m inclined to bet on the hosts here.
PICK: Iowa State -6.5 (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
