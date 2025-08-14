Fall Training Camp Day 12: Quinn Thomas and Greg Stewart
Under two and a half weeks remain until the start of the college football regular season and the Arizona Wildcats are gearing up for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in a week one matchup on August 30.
After an intense practice, offensive assistant coaches Greg Thomas and Greg Stewart hit the conference room to answer questions from the media
Here is what they had to say.
Stewart on being a part of the Bill Walsh Fellowship Diversity Program
"Coach Brent Brennan came to me, I want to say, during the spring, and asked me if I ever wanted to have a chance to work with the NFL. It was one of those cool opportunities. I was Given the opportunity to talk to coaches up that way, and have a hell of an opportunity to go out there and work with it for 10 days. Got to be with Ryan Wendell, who's an O-line coach, Zack Kromer, who's an assistant O-line coach. And it was just one of those cool experiences to see."
Thomas on Doege's competitiveness
"The thing about Coach Doege is, he's one of the most competitive people I know. He's one of the hardest workers I know. And he always kind of had a standard for us, even when I was playing, that's carried on to him as offense coordinator now today. So I think it was just those things, even from a young age, that you could tell in him, like that he was going to be successful in his future."\
Watching Doege work with Noah Fifita
"It's been really cool because obviously, coach Doege played the position, and so being able to work with Noah, who's an experienced guy, and even Braedyn, who's another experienced guy, I think they respond really well to the way he teaches, because he's seen the game through their lens. So it's been fun to watch them work together. And just even sitting in their meetings the way they talk about the game has been cool."
Stewart on coaching with Brent Brennan
"I was just kind of doing my Northwest tours of coaching. And I went back with my good friend who became the head coach. And it was way to get back to home When I got the phone call from Coach Brennan, I was always a big fan of the way he coaches. It was one of those things where it was a job I could not say no to and it was not because of yes, trust me, the big 12 is awesome and everything else, but I just knew it was an opportunity of a lifetime to work with Coach Brent Brennan, just the way he coached our kids, the way he operates is just the lines of my vision, the way I like to coach kids too."
Thomas on coaching at the lower level
"It's cool because those guys are there solely because they love football. There's no money involved or anything like that. They're just there because they love to play the game, and so, like, the joy that they have, showing up every day to play and getting to coach those guys,"
Click the link right here to find us on social media. Give us a follow for more stories and news on all things Arizona Wildcats.