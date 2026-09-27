3 biggest takeaways from Arizona's ugly win over Washington State

Pac-12 after dark is alive and well, after Brent Brennan and the Arizona Wildcats were nearly victimized by the Washington State Cougars on Saturday.

After trailing the entire first half, by as many as two touchdowns, Arizona finally pulled away and secured an uncomfortable 34-24 win over the Cougars to finish non-conference play 3-0.

Noah Fifita threw for 297 yards and four touchdowns, but his 61% (22-for-36) completion rate was far from ideal, and his second interception of the year was a pick six in the first quarter that put the Wildcats down 14-0.

Ultimately a stronger showing from the ground game, which totaled 150 rushing yards, as well as timely plays defensively and a huge performance from WR Tre Spivey - seven receptions, 129 yards, and two touchdowns - helped lead the Wildcats to a victory, but there is plenty of work to be done before the team hosts Cincinnati in Week 5.

Below are three takeaways from Arizona's 10 point win over WSU in Pullman:

1. Slow starts remain major issue

Sep 26, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) is hit after the throw by Washington State Cougars linebacker Keith Brown (21) during the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After an ugly start against Northern Illinois in Week 3, Arizona came out equally flat in Pullman on Saturday, going down 14-0 in the first quarter after giving up a 10-play 71-yard touchdown drive to begin the game.

Arizona ultimately didn't take the lead until a 38-yard touchdown pass from Fifita to Caleb Smith with 4:02 left in the third quarter, and led by just one touchdown until a field goal with 1:57 left in the fourth quarter finally put the game on ice.

Fifita threw a pick-six late in the first quarter which gave WSU a 14-0 lead, and that was after getting sacked twice early on. The offensive line has struggled out of the gate two games in a row, and that will cause all sorts of problems against Big 12 opponents the rest of the way.

2. Jet Smith is the real deal

Sep 26, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Caleb Smith (20) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Caleb 'Jet' Smith took a punt 69 yards to the house against Northern Illinois in Week 3, coach Brent Brennan was asked when the star freshman might start getting integrated into the offense. While Brennan was noncommittal, it's clear the time has come.

Smith hauled in four receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown, which gave the Wildcats their first lead of the game in the third quarter. Three of his four catches came on consecutive plays, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him utilized more regularly throughout future games - starting this Saturday at home against Cincinnati.

3. Defense bent, but didn't break

Sep 26, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Kirby Vorhees (9) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona's defense struggled out of the gate, letting WSU drive right down their throat for a touchdown on the opening drive.

But Cam Chapa had an interception on the next drive, and after that the Wildcats managed to limit the damage to just one field goal and a late touchdown on busted coverage in the fourth quarter.

Ultimately Arizona's defense wasn't exceptional, giving up 335 total yards, but they held WSU to 4-14 on third down and had a pair of takeaways in Chapa's interception and a forced fumble by Everett Roussaw Jr.

The Wildcats will have to play better on that side of the ball against Cincinnati on Saturday. The Bearcats are undefeated after starting Big 12 play 1-0 with a 31-26 home win over Kansas State in Week 3.

The game is set to kickoff at 8:00 PM PT on Oct. 3, and will be broadcast on FOX.