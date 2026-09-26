Best College Football Prop Bets Today for Week 4 (Bet on Dallas Wilson to Score vs. Ole Miss)

We have a loaded slate of college football games to watch and bet on today, and in case you didn't know, player props sometimes offer the best edges you can find from a betting perspective.

If you live in a state that allows you to wager on college football player props, then I'd encourage you to take advantage of it and lock in a few player props for today's slate. Let's take a look at three of my favorites.

College Football Best Player Props Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Dallas Wilson Anytime Touchdown (+145)

Dante Moore 280+ Passing Yards (+102)

Keyjuan Brown 80+ Rushing Yards (-104)

Ole Miss vs. Florida Prop Bet

Florida has leaned on its run game through the first two weeks, but I expect the Gators to look to the air more often in what should be a back-and-forth SEC match. Dallas Wilson is second on the team in both receptions and receiving yards, but he's tied for first in receiving touchdowns with two.

At 6'3", 212 pounds, Wilson is their biggest target at wide out, making him an elite red zone target. He's a great bet to score in this game at +145 odds.

Pick: Dallas Wilson Anytime Touchdown (+145)

Oregon vs. USC Prop Bet

USC has struggled to stop the pass through the first three weeks of the season, despite not yet playing an elite quarterback. They have given up 7.7 yards per pass attempt, which is 81st in the country. Now, they finally have to face one of the best quarterbacks in the nation, Dante Moore.

I expect the Oregon quarterback to dice up this secondary on Saturday night and soar over 280 yards through the air.

Pick: Dante Moore 280+ Passing Yards (+102)

Wake Forest vs. Louisville Prop Bet

Isaac Brown entered the season as the primary running back for Louisville, but the Cardinals have no choice but to start giving Keujuan Brown more carries. The No. 2 back has racked up 231 yards on the ground for 12.8 yards per rush, far better than Isaac Brown, who has 164 yards on 39 carries, averaging only 4.2 yards per rush.

If they give the ball to Keyjuan more often against a Wake Forest team that ranks 62nd in opponent yards per carry, he may soar past 80 yards on the ground.

Pick: Keyjuan Brown 80+ Rushing Yards

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