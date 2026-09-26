College Football Week 4 Live Scores, Updates: Ole Miss Looks to Avoid Letdown at Florida

Week 4 of the college football season brings one of the best full-week slates we’ve had so far. Six games feature matchups between two ranked teams: four in the SEC and two in the Big Ten.

No. 1 Texas at No. 14 Tennessee drew College GameDay in the noon slate. No. 4 Ole Miss will look to avoid a letdown against upstart No. 21 Florida after its emotional win over LSU a week ago. No. 17 Iowa travels to No. 18 Michigan for what should be a defensive showdown.

The prime-time lineup is also stacked, with No. 10 LSU hosting No. 23 Texas A&M, both licking their wounds after rough Week 3 losses. No. 12 USC looks to make a statement out West at home against No. 20 Oregon. And No. 24 Mississippi State, led by phenom quarterback Kamario Taylor, hosts No. 19 Missouri.

Sports Illustrated’s college football staff will be here through the prime-time slate to bring you updates, highlights and analysis throughout the Week 4 slate.

College football Week 4 live updates, scores, highlights

Jayden Maiava and USC look to take down Oregon at the Coliseum on Saturday. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Notable Week 4 college football games

No. 1 Texas at No. 14 Tennessee, noon ET, ABC

Illinois at No. 7 Ohio State, noon ET, Fox

Wake Forest at No. 16 Louisville, noon ET, ESPN

Oklahoma at No. 2 Georgia, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 4 Ole Miss at No. 21 Florida, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 17 Iowa at No. 18 Michigan, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Boise State at Western Michigan, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

No. 23 Texas A&M at No. 10 LSU, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC

No. 20 Oregon at No. 12 USC, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC

No. 19 Missouri at No. 24 Mississippi State, 7:45 p.m. ET, SECN

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