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College Football Week 4 Live Scores, Updates: Ole Miss Looks to Avoid Letdown at Florida

The Rebels travel to Gainesville while Michigan hosts Iowa and Georgia takes on Oklahoma in the afternoon slate.
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A week after their seismic win against LSU, Trinidad Chambliss and Ole Miss are slight underdogs at Florida.
A week after their seismic win against LSU, Trinidad Chambliss and Ole Miss are slight underdogs at Florida. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Texas LonghornsTennessee VolunteersIllinois Fighting IlliniOhio State BuckeyesWake Forest Demon DeaconsLouisville CardinalsOklahoma SoonersGeorgia BulldogsOle Miss RebelsFlorida GatorsIowa HawkeyesMichigan WolverinesBoise State BroncosWestern Michigan BroncosTexas A&M AggiesLSU TigersOregon DucksUSC TrojansMissouri TigersMississippi State Bulldogs

Week 4 of the college football season brings one of the best full-week slates we’ve had so far. Six games feature matchups between two ranked teams: four in the SEC and two in the Big Ten.

No. 1 Texas at No. 14 Tennessee drew College GameDay in the noon slate. No. 4 Ole Miss will look to avoid a letdown against upstart No. 21 Florida after its emotional win over LSU a week ago. No. 17 Iowa travels to No. 18 Michigan for what should be a defensive showdown.

The prime-time lineup is also stacked, with No. 10 LSU hosting No. 23 Texas A&M, both licking their wounds after rough Week 3 losses. No. 12 USC looks to make a statement out West at home against No. 20 Oregon. And No. 24 Mississippi State, led by phenom quarterback Kamario Taylor, hosts No. 19 Missouri.

Sports Illustrated’s college football staff will be here through the prime-time slate to bring you updates, highlights and analysis throughout the Week 4 slate.

College football Week 4 live updates, scores, highlights

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava warms up before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
Jayden Maiava and USC look to take down Oregon at the Coliseum on Saturday. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Notable Week 4 college football games

  • No. 1 Texas at No. 14 Tennessee, noon ET, ABC
  • Illinois at No. 7 Ohio State, noon ET, Fox
  • Wake Forest at No. 16 Louisville, noon ET, ESPN
  • Oklahoma at No. 2 Georgia, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • No. 4 Ole Miss at No. 21 Florida, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • No. 17 Iowa at No. 18 Michigan, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS
  • Boise State at Western Michigan, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2
  • No. 23 Texas A&M at No. 10 LSU, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC
  • No. 20 Oregon at No. 12 USC, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC
  • No. 19 Missouri at No. 24 Mississippi State, 7:45 p.m. ET, SECN

PODCAST: Listen to Sports Illustrated’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, hosted by Pat Forde, on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s college YouTube channel or on SI TV.

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Gilberto Manzano
SI STAFF

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